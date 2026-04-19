Trump accuses Iran of ceasefire breach in Hormuz, issues stark warning

U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Iran of violating a ceasefire agreement in the Strait of Hormuz and warned of sweeping military consequences if tensions escalate further.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iranian forces “fired bullets” in the vital shipping corridor, describing the incident as a “total violation” of the ceasefire. He alleged that the gunfire was directed at a French vessel and a United Kingdom-flagged freighter, though the claims have not been independently verified.

Trump said U.S. representatives would travel to Islamabad for negotiations, indicating that diplomatic efforts are continuing despite rising tensions.

The comments come amid heightened friction between Washington and Tehran over maritime security. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, has long been a focal point of confrontation between Iran and Western powers.

In his post, Trump also claimed Iran had moved to close the waterway, while asserting that a U.S. “blockade” had already effectively halted traffic. He argued that such a closure would primarily harm Iran, estimating losses of up to $500 million per day.

He added: “In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be ‘the tough guy!’.”

In his sharply worded warning, Trump said that if Iran does not accept what he described as a “fair and reasonable deal,” the United States could target key infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran.

“NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!” he wrote.

Iran has not yet publicly responded to the remarks.

Analysts note that any escalation around the Strait of Hormuz carries significant global risks, given the route’s central role in international energy supplies.