Latest News
Trump says US seeking return of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
U.S. President Donald Trump has said the United States is trying to regain control of Bagram Air Base from the Islamic Emirate, though details of the effort remain unclear.
Speaking at a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, Trump said his administration is pressing to reclaim the former hub of American military operations, which has been under Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) control since the 2021 withdrawal.
“We gave it to them for nothing,” Trump said. “We’re trying to get it back because they need things from us. We want that base back. But one of the reasons we want the base is, as you know, it’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons.”
Trump did not elaborate on how the U.S. is trying to get Bagram back nor did he explain what the Islamic Emirate “need” from Washington.
As of Thursday night, the Islamic Emirate had not yet issued any public response to Trump’s remarks.
Over the past few months Bagram has however come under scrutiny by the media.
In May, Trump claimed that China had taken control of the air base, a statement Afghan officials strongly denied.
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said at the time that “there are no foreign troops at Bagram” and that Afghanistan “will never accept the military presence of foreign forces.”
Latest News
Pakistan voices concern of ‘terror threats’ linked to Afghanistan
Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council to take stronger action against alleged terrorist groups it says are operating from sanctuaries inside Afghanistan.
Addressing a Council meeting on Afghanistan on Tuesday, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, named groups including Al Qaeda, IS-Khorasan (Daesh), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), and Baloch insurgents such as the BLA and Majeed Brigade as active threats across the border.
He said militant networks pose the gravest threat to its national security.
“We have credible evidence of collaboration among these groups through joint training, illicit weapons trade, refuge to terrorists, and coordinated attacks,” Ahmed claimed.
He also stated that more than 60 militant camps currently serve as hubs for infiltration into Pakistan, targeting civilians, security forces, and development projects.
In addition, Ahmed claimed that the threat extends into cyberspace, citing nearly 70 propaganda accounts linked to Afghan IP addresses spreading extremist messaging.
He called on social media platforms to work more closely with governments to curb online extremist networks.
Ahmed also highlighted Pakistan and China’s joint request to the Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee to formally designate the BLA and Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations. He pressed the Council to act swiftly.
Turning to the TTP, Ahmed described it as the largest UN-designated group operating in Afghanistan, with nearly 6,000 fighters. He said Pakistan had prevented multiple infiltration attempts and seized caches of advanced military equipment left behind after the international
withdrawal from Afghanistan. “These efforts come at a heavy price … just this month, 12 Pakistani soldiers were martyred in a single incident,” he noted.
Ahmed’s remarks came just days after Afghanistan’s Defense Minister, Mohammad Yaqoub Mujahid, rejected claims that Afghan territory is being used to threaten other nations. Speaking to Al Jazeera, Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate remains committed to the Doha Agreement with the United States and that Afghan soil will not be misused against any country.
“No one can provide evidence that the United States, its allies, or any other country has been threatened from Afghanistan during this period,” Mujahid said. He added that while Afghanistan has no military agreements with any state, the government’s policy is to prevent its territory from being used against neighbors.
Latest News
UN chief must refrain from using careless language: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has strongly condemned the irresponsible remarks of Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations regarding the ban on women working in the UNAMA office and added that the UN chief “must be aware of the meaning of his words and expressions and refrain from using careless language.”
Mujahid said in a statement: “The head of the United Nations must be aware of the meaning of his words and expressions and refrain from using careless language.”
According to Mujahid, the laws and guidelines concerning women and men in Afghanistan are based on Islamic Sharia law and are in accordance with it.
He added: “If someone is not aware of Sharia laws, that is their own problem, and instead of accusing others, they should educate themselves.”
Earlier, Guterres had called the Islamic Emirate’s decision to ban women from working in UN offices in Afghanistan “stupid.”
Latest News
Afghanistan can join future SCO meetings as observer: Kabulov
Russia’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, has said that Afghanistan will be able to participate as an observer in upcoming meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Kabulov made the remarks during a meeting with Gul Hassan Hassan, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Moscow, noting that at the most recent SCO summit, member states voted by majority to grant Afghanistan observer status — enabling its formal participation in future sessions, according to a statement released by the Afghan embassy.
Ambassador Hassan welcomed the move, describing Afghanistan’s engagement in SCO meetings as vital for building genuine regional cooperation and understanding.
The Islamic Emirate has also underlined the importance of involvement in the SCO. Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said active participation in such forums is essential to fostering trust and strengthening ties with neighboring countries.
The latest SCO summit was held recently in China, where leaders discussed regional security, economic issues, and expanded cooperation.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a regional political, economic and international security organization of ten member states. It was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In June 2017, it expanded to eight states, with India and Pakistan. Iran joined the group in July 2023, and Belarus in July 2024. Several countries are engaged as observers or dialogue partners.
Tahawol: Outcome of UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trump says US seeking return of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Saar: IEA’s call for non-threatening use of Afghan soil discussed
Pakistan voices concern of ‘terror threats’ linked to Afghanistan
UN chief must refrain from using careless language: Mujahid
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
Afghanistan, Qatar sign deal to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
Tahawol: Outcome of UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA’s call for non-threatening use of Afghan soil discussed
Tahawol: Qatar to host Arab and Islamic nations summit discussed
Saar: Middle East on brink of Israel conflict discussed
Tahawol: End of UN envoy’s mission in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
PM Shehbaz presses Kabul to act against militants
-
World5 days ago
US’s Rubio calls Russian drone flight over Poland unacceptable
-
Latest News4 days ago
ATN secures rights to next 3 seasons of Kabul Premier League, 6 teams confirmed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad urges Pakistan to choose politics over war
-
Regional3 days ago
Arab-Islamic summit to warn Israeli attacks threaten normalisation of ties, draft resolution shows
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN warns: quake-hit families in eastern Afghanistan won’t survive winter without urgent aid
-
International Sports3 days ago
Asia Cup drama overshadows India’s win over Pakistan
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan grants five-year tax exemption to boost cold storage investment