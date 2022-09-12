Turkey deported 1,000 Afghan refugees in last week

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2022)

The Turkish Immigration Department said Monday in a statement published on Monday that from September 2 to 8 this month, three thousand illegal refugees have been returned to their countries, of which more than 1,000 are Afghan refugees.

“1,492 of these asylum seekers are citizens of Afghanistan. Also, 448 people are citizens of Pakistan and another 198,000 people are citizens of other countries; the number of illegal asylum seekers who have been deported from Turkey since the beginning of this year has reached 78,716,” the statement said.

“Since this year, we have prevented 209,318 illegal immigrants from entering Turkey.”

In the meantime, the officials at the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation have said that they are trying to enter into negotiations with the host countries of Afghan migrants and will hold meetings to resolve this issue in order to prevent the forced deportation of Afghans.

“We talked with the Turkish officials and those who don’t want to return should not be forcibly deported and we have meetings with neighboring countries to solve this problem,” said Abdulmutallab Haqqani, spokesman for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

On the other hand, some experts have stated that illegal immigration is one of the major social problems of the country and the government should take effective steps to prevent illegal immigration.

According to them, the increase in poverty and unemployment is one of the reasons for illegal immigration to foreign countries.

A number of other experts have called on the government to enter into negotiations with the host countries to prevent the deportation of Afghan immigrants to stop this process.

Meanwhile, three million Afghan citizens are now in Pakistan, another three million Afghans are in Iran, and the number of Afghan immigrants in other countries is up to one million, according to the statistics of this ministry.