Science & Technology
Twitter readies edit feature for premium users
Permanently misspelled tweets might soon be a thing of the past. Twitter said Thursday it will roll out an editing feature to subscribers of its premium Twitter Blue service later this month.
In an update on its plans to introduce an edit button, the social media company said it has been testing the feature internally, which it said is one of the most requested features to date, AP reported.
The edit function will give users 30 minutes to make changes to their 280-character messages such as fixing typos or adding hashtags after first publishing a tweet.
To make it clear that a tweet has been modified, they’ll be labeled and appear with an icon and timestamp. Users can look up past versions of the tweet by tapping the label.
Twitter said it’s testing the edit feature with a small group of users so it can identify and resolve potential issues.
“This includes how people might misuse the feature,” the company said in a blog post. “You can never be too careful.”
The time limit and version history play an important role, Twitter said. “They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.”
Twitter hinted that the edit feature would eventually be rolled out to all users. Testing helps the company understand how it impacts the way people use Twitter “as well as plan for and anticipate what might happen if we bring it to everyone,” spokeswoman Stephanie Cortez said.
Many Twitter users have long pleaded for an edit button.
The company said in April that it has been working on the feature since last year, a day after Tesla CEO Elon Musk polled his followers on whether they wanted an edit button.
About three-quarters of the 4.4 million respondents said yes.
Later that month, Musk offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion with the promise that his ownership would bring big changes to the service. He has since attempted to back out of the deal citing concerns about fake accounts and whistleblower allegations of poor cybersecurity, setting the stage for a bruising legal battle over whether he has to go through with the purchase.
The premium service costs $4.99 per month.
Science & Technology
Zombie ice from Greenland will raise sea level 27cm
Greenland’s rapidly melting ice sheet will eventually raise global sea level by at least 27 centimeters – more than twice as much as previously forecast, according to a study published Monday.
That’s because of something that could be called zombie ice. That’s doomed ice that, while still attached to thicker areas of ice, is no longer getting replenished by parent glaciers now receiving less snow, Associated Press reported.
Without replenishment, the doomed ice is melting from climate change and will inevitably raise seas, said study co-author William Colgan, a glaciologist at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland.
“It’s dead ice. It’s just going to melt and disappear from the ice sheet,” Colgan said in an interview. “This ice has been consigned to the ocean, regardless of what climate (emissions) scenario we take now.”
Study lead author Jason Box, a glaciologist at the Greenland survey, said it is “more like one foot in the grave.”
The unavoidable 27cm in the study is more than twice as much sea level rise as scientists had previously expected from the melting of Greenland’s ice sheet.
The study in the journal Nature Climate Change said it could reach as much as 78 centimeters. By contrast, last year’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report projected a range of 6 to 13 centimeters for likely sea level rise from Greenland ice melt by the year 2100.
Greenland’s total ice volume will melt no matter what happens with the world cutting carbon pollution, Colgan said.
“I think starving would be a good phrase,” for what’s happening to the ice, Colgan said.
One of the study authors said that more than 110 trillion metric tons of ice is already doomed to melt from the warming ice sheet’s inability to replenish its edges. When that ice melts into water, if it were concentrated only over the United States, it would be 11 meters deep, AP reported.
“This is a really large loss and will have a detrimental effect on coastlines around the world,” said NYU’s David Holland who just returned from Greenland, but is not part of the study.
Colgan responded that the team doesn’t know how long it will take for all the doomed ice to melt, but making an educated guess, it would probably be by the end of this century, or at least by 2150.
Science & Technology
Chile warns area around sinkhole at high risk of further collapse
Chilean authorities warned that the area around a copper mine where a sinkhole suddenly appeared is at high risk of further collapse and has set up a security perimeter, Reuters reported.
Government agencies and the mine’s owners are studying what caused the appearance in late July of the mysterious hole that spans 36.5 meters (120 feet) in diameter.
According to Reuters the area is at high risk of further cracks or sinking near the Alcaparrosa mine, about 665 km (413 miles) north of Santiago, the Committee for Disaster Risk Management of Chile’s northern Atacama region determined on Saturday night.
“Considering that the said scenario presents a threat to the life and physical integrity of people, access to said zone has been restricted until the technical studies warrant it,” the emergency office said on its website.
Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) owns 80% of the property, while the remaining 20% is held by Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining (5713.T) and Sumitomo Corp (8053.T), read the report.
Although the government has accused the mining company of being responsible for the phenomenon through overexploitation of the deposit, a senior executive of the company recently told Reuters that further studies are needed to determine its origin.
Operations at the mine remain suspended.
Both the government and the company have said that so far no danger has been detected to the nearby town of Tierra Amarilla, Reuters reported.
Science & Technology
NASA’s Webb detects carbon dioxide in exoplanet atmosphere
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured the first clear evidence for carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside the solar system.
This observation of a gas giant planet orbiting a Sun-like star 700 light-years away provides important insights into the composition and formation of the planet, NASA reported this week.
The finding, accepted for publication in Nature, offers evidence that in the future Webb may be able to detect and measure carbon dioxide in the thinner atmospheres of smaller rocky planets.
WASP-39 b is a hot gas giant with a mass roughly one-quarter that of Jupiter and a diameter 1.3 times greater than Jupiter.
Its extreme puffiness is related in part to its high temperature, about 900 degrees Celsius.
Unlike the cooler, more compact gas giants in our solar system, WASP-39 b orbits very close to its star – only about one-eighth the distance between the Sun and Mercury – completing one circuit in just over four Earth-days.
The planet’s discovery, reported in 2011, was made based on ground-based detections of the subtle, periodic dimming of light from its host star as the planet transits, or passes in front of the star.
Previous observations from other telescopes, including NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes, revealed the presence of water vapor, sodium, and potassium in the planet’s atmosphere.
Process of distributing e-ID cards to be normalized: NSIA
Pakistan to import fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan
A year after withdrawal, 50% of Americans say Afghanistan war was a mistake
Foreign ministry hosts fundraising conference in Kabul for disaster victims
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumes flights to India
IEA supreme leader meets Kabul religious scholars
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
Wreckage of missing Pakistan Army helicopter found, all 6 onboard dead
Fresh fruits exports from Afghanistan increase this year: ACCI
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
