UN Rights Council urged to address situation in Afghanistan
However, the Islamic Emirate maintains the rights of all citizens, including women and girls, are guaranteed within the framework of Islamic Sharia.
Human Rights Watch has called on the UN Human Rights Council to consider establishing an independent mechanism to review the human rights situation in Afghanistan, with particular attention to the conditions facing women and girls.
In a statement to the Council’s 60th session, the group said such a body could complement the work of the Special Representative by investigating past and ongoing concerns and supporting access to justice for affected communities.
International observers have raised alarm over restrictions on women’s education, employment, and public participation in Afghanistan.
UN experts have described the situation as severe, while Human Rights Watch said a stronger accountability process would help deter further violations.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has consistently rejected outside criticism of its policies, saying they reflect Afghanistan’s cultural and religious values.
Officials in Kabul maintain that the international community should focus more on humanitarian assistance and economic cooperation.
The Human Rights Council is expected to discuss Afghanistan during its current session, with rights groups and Afghan activists urging closer international engagement.
The Islamic Emirate has in the past, called reports on human rights in Afghanistan one-sided and biased.
Despite this stance, the issue of women’s rights and broader human rights remains one of the most contentious points of disagreement between the IEA and the international community — a divide that has yet to be bridged with any mutually acceptable solution.
Over 47,000 Afghan children and mothers at risk of acute malnutrition in earthquake-hit regions
The international humanitarian organization Save the Children has issued an urgent warning that more than 47,000 children and mothers in eastern Afghanistan are at serious risk of acute malnutrition following the devastating August 31 earthquake that struck the region, with Kunar province at its epicenter.
According to the report, around 37,000 children under the age of five and nearly 10,000 pregnant and breastfeeding mothers in the earthquake-affected areas are facing severe nutritional crises.
The disaster, which claimed over 2,200 lives—including approximately 750 children—has compounded an already fragile humanitarian situation in the region.
The earthquake caused substantial damage to numerous health facilities—many of which had already been closed or operating at reduced capacity due to funding cuts. This has critically limited access to essential medical and nutritional services for thousands of vulnerable families.
Save the Children estimates that over 91,000 people in the impacted regions are in urgent need of food assistance. Nationwide, around 422 health centers have been shut down or suspended due to budget shortages, affecting access to life-saving care for nearly three million Afghans.
“Child malnutrition is already a national emergency in Afghanistan,” said Samira Saeed Rahman, a senior official with Save the Children. “This earthquake has deepened the crisis, and the reduction in funding means fewer resources for food and healthcare for children and their families.”
The organization is calling for immediate international support to prevent a looming humanitarian catastrophe, as nearly 5 million Afghan children are currently suffering from severe food insecurity, according to global aid agencies.
UN appeals for $140 million to assist quake-hit Afghan communities
The United Nations has launched an emergency appeal for nearly $140 million to support hundreds of thousands of people affected by the powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on August 31.
The 6.0 magnitude quake and subsequent aftershocks killed over 2,200 people and left more than 3,600 injured, according to Afghan authorities. Entire villages in the mountainous provinces of Kunar, Laghman, and Nangarhar have been devastated, with more than 6,700 homes damaged or destroyed.
Humanitarian access remains a major challenge. The UN says it has so far reached only 49 of the 411 affected villages because of damaged roads and rugged terrain, with some communities accessible only by helicopter.
The UN’s four-month emergency response plan, valued at $139.6 million, aims to deliver urgent food, shelter, medical care, and other relief to around 457,000 people before winter sets in.
“This is a moment where the international community must dig deep and show solidarity with a population that has already endured so much suffering,” said Indrika Ratwatte, the UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan.
He warned that assistance efforts are in a “race against time” as cold weather approaches.
Local authorities and aid agencies have already launched relief operations, but overstretched health facilities and damaged infrastructure are limiting the response. The UN says the appeal, which runs until the end of the year, will allow aid groups to expand operations, particularly in high-altitude areas most at risk from the coming winter.
EU, Uzbek envoys discuss Afghanistan situation
Uzbekistan has long positioned itself as a key regional player in efforts to stabilize Afghanistan.
Ismatulla Irgashev, the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, met this week with Toivo Klaar, the European Union’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, to discuss cooperation on Afghan-related issues.
According to officials, the talks focused on the current state of bilateral engagement regarding Afghanistan and underscored the shared interest of both sides in maintaining regular consultations on supporting a peaceful Afghanistan.
Uzbekistan has long positioned itself as a key regional player in efforts to stabilize Afghanistan.
Tashkent maintains open channels with the Islamic Emirate authorities while also coordinating closely with international partners, including the EU, to promote regional security, economic cooperation, and humanitarian support.
The meeting was described as constructive, with both sides reaffirming their readiness to strengthen practical dialogue between Uzbekistan and the European Union on Afghanistan.
Observers note that the discussion reflects Uzbekistan’s broader policy of balancing engagement with Kabul while encouraging international initiatives aimed at long-term peace and development in Afghanistan.
