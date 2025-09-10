Human Rights Watch has called on the UN Human Rights Council to consider establishing an independent mechanism to review the human rights situation in Afghanistan, with particular attention to the conditions facing women and girls.

In a statement to the Council’s 60th session, the group said such a body could complement the work of the Special Representative by investigating past and ongoing concerns and supporting access to justice for affected communities.

International observers have raised alarm over restrictions on women’s education, employment, and public participation in Afghanistan.

UN experts have described the situation as severe, while Human Rights Watch said a stronger accountability process would help deter further violations.

The Islamic Emirate, however, has consistently rejected outside criticism of its policies, saying they reflect Afghanistan’s cultural and religious values.

Officials in Kabul maintain that the international community should focus more on humanitarian assistance and economic cooperation.

The Human Rights Council is expected to discuss Afghanistan during its current session, with rights groups and Afghan activists urging closer international engagement.

However, the Islamic Emirate maintains the rights of all citizens, including women and girls, are guaranteed within the framework of Islamic Sharia.

The Islamic Emirate has in the past, called reports on human rights in Afghanistan one-sided and biased.

Despite this stance, the issue of women’s rights and broader human rights remains one of the most contentious points of disagreement between the IEA and the international community — a divide that has yet to be bridged with any mutually acceptable solution.