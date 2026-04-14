World
US, Iran may resume talks this week despite port blockade
Negotiating teams from the U.S. and Iran could return to Islamabad this week to resume talks to end the war, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, after the collapse of weekend negotiations prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.
While the U.S. blockade drew angry rhetoric from Tehran, signs that diplomatic engagement might continue helped calm oil markets, pushing benchmark prices below $100 on Tuesday.
The highest-level talks between the two adversaries since the 1979 Islamic Revolution ended in the Pakistani capital without a breakthrough at the weekend, raising doubts over the survival of a two-week ceasefire that still has a week to run.
But a source involved in the talks said on Tuesday both countries could return as early as the end of this week, and that a proposal had been shared with Washington and Tehran to resend their delegations.
“No firm date has been set, with the delegations keeping Friday through Sunday open,” a senior Iranian source said.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran had been in touch on Monday and wanted to make a deal, adding that he would not sanction any agreement that allowed Tehran to possess a nuclear weapon.
Since the United States and Israel began the war on February 28, Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz to nearly all vessels except its own, saying passage would be permitted only under Iranian control and subject to a fee. The fallout has been widespread, as nearly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas previously flowed through the narrow waterway.
In a countermeasure, the U.S. military said it began blocking shipping traffic in and out of Iran’s ports on Monday.
Tehran has threatened to hit naval ships going through the strait and to retaliate against its Gulf neighbours’ ports.
Nearly 24 hours into the U.S. blockade, there had yet to be reports of Washington taking direct action against shipping to enforce it.
Three Iran-linked tankers were seen transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, shipping data showed, but the vessels were not heading to or from Iranian ports.
World
Trump says Iran wants to make a deal
Trump said that talks had hit a roadblock related to nuclear issues and that a “blockade” of ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz had begun.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran wants to make a deal and that he will not come to any agreement that allows Tehran to have a nuclear weapon, Reuters reported.
Trump said that talks had hit a roadblock related to nuclear issues and that a “blockade” of ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz had begun.
He said that Iran had “called this morning” and that “they’d like to work a deal.” Reuters could not immediately verify the claim.
“Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We can’t let a country blackmail or extort the world.”
World
NATO allies reject US Hormuz blockade, push for diplomatic solution
NATO allies including the United Kingdom and France have refused to join a U.S.-led plan to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, instead calling for a diplomatic approach to restore safe navigation through the critical shipping route.
The decision follows an announcement by US President Donald Trump that the United States would move to block maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports after talks to end the conflict with Iran failed.
U.S. officials later clarified that the measures would target vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports, rather than all shipping transiting the strait.
European leaders have distanced themselves from the move, stressing they do not want to be drawn further into the conflict. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said London would not support the blockade despite what he described as “considerable pressure.”
Instead, European countries are working on alternative proposals aimed at reopening the waterway, through which roughly a fifth of global oil supplies normally pass.
French President Emmanuel Macron said France and the UK would convene a conference with international partners to establish a multinational mission focused on restoring freedom of navigation. He said the initiative would be strictly defensive and separate from ongoing hostilities, and could be deployed once conditions allow.
According to diplomatic sources, the proposed mission could involve around 30 countries, including several European and Gulf states, as well as India. The effort would aim to coordinate naval escorts for commercial vessels and establish guidelines for safe passage, while avoiding direct involvement in the conflict.
Mark Rutte has indicated that NATO could play a role in the region if member states reach consensus, although several countries have signalled they would only participate once there is a durable ceasefire and assurances that their vessels would not be targeted.
Since the conflict began in late February, Iran has largely restricted access to the strait, raising concerns over energy supplies and global trade.
European officials say diplomatic engagement remains the preferred path forward, with efforts focused on de-escalation and ensuring the safe flow of maritime traffic through one of the world’s most vital energy corridors.
World
Economic shock of Middle East war to cast shadow over IMF, World Bank meetings
But economists are urging governments to use only targeted and temporary steps to ease the pain of higher prices for their citizens, since broader measures could fuel inflation.
Top finance officials from around the world will convene in Washington this week under the shadow of the war in the Middle East, which has delivered a third major shock to the global economy after the COVID pandemic and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Reuters reported.
Top International Monetary Fund and World Bank officials last week said they would downgrade their forecasts for global growth and raise their inflation predictions as a result of the war, warning that emerging markets and developing countries will be hit hardest by higher energy prices and supply disruptions.
Before the Iran war broke out on February 28, both institutions had expected to lift their growth forecasts given the resilience of the global economy – even in the wake of major tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump beginning last year. But the war has delivered a series of shocks that will slow progress on recovering growth and beating back inflation.
The World Bank’s baseline estimate now projects growth in emerging markets and developing economies of 3.65% in 2026, down from 4% in October, but sees that number dropping as low as 2.6% if the war lasts longer. Inflation in those countries was now forecast to hit 4.9% in 2026, up from the previous estimate of 3%, and could spike as high as 6.7% in the worst case.
The IMF warned last week that about 45 million additional people could also face acute food insecurity if the war persists and continues to disrupt fertilizer shipments needed now.
The IMF and World Bank are racing to respond to the latest crisis and support vulnerable countries at a time when public debt levels have reached record levels and budgets are tight.
The IMF said it expects demand for $20 billion to $50 billion in near-term emergency support to low-income and energy-importing countries. The World Bank has said it could mobilize some $25 billion through crisis response instruments in the near-term, and up to $70 billion in six months, as needed.
But economists are urging governments to use only targeted and temporary steps to ease the pain of higher prices for their citizens, since broader measures could fuel inflation.
“Leadership matters, and we’ve come through crises in the past,” World Bank President Ajay Banga told Reuters, lauding work on fiscal and monetary controls that had helped economies weather previous storms. “But this is a shock to the system.”
Countries now face a tough balancing act managing inflation while keeping an eye on growth and the longer-term challenge of creating enough jobs for the 1.2 billion people who will reach working age in developing countries by 2035, read the report.
IMF and World Bank also face a far different global landscape with tensions running high between the United States and China, the world’s largest economies, and the Group of 20 major economies hobbled in its ability to coordinate a response.
The United States currently holds the rotating presidency of the G20, which also includes Russia and China, but it has excluded another member – South Africa – from participation, complicating the group’s ability to coordinate on this crisis.
“You’re trying to operate on consensus when there’s no consensus in the world right now on anything,” said Josh Lipsky, chair of international economics at the Atlantic Council.
Lipsky said statements by the IMF, World Bank and other multilateral lenders about their readiness to support countries hit hard by the war were clearly aimed at reassuring markets.
“It’s a signal to private creditors. This is not a time to flee countries that are in problematic waters. They will have support from the multilateral development banks and the international financial institutions. This is not going to be COVID. This is something that we can handle.”
Mary Svenstrup, a former senior U.S. Treasury official now with the Center for Global Development, said many emerging market and developing economies entered the crisis worse off than just a few years ago, with lower buffers, higher debt vulnerabilities and lower reserves.
“We need to have this crisis be a catalyst for IMF stakeholders to really rethink how the Fund supports vulnerable countries with the recognition that we’re going to be seeing more global shocks,” she said. “We can’t ask them to sacrifice growth and development for the sake of rebuilding buffers.”
Svenstrup said countries should pursue more ambitious reforms if they received fresh funds. “There probably does need to be more financial support from the (international financial institutions) but it needs to be affordable, and it needs to be in the context of reform programs and potentially broader debt relief,” she said.
Martin Muehleisen, a former IMF strategy chief who is now with the Atlantic Council, agreed, saying the IMF should work with donor countries to accelerate debt restructuring for borrowers and “get them off the debt cycle.” New lending should be tied to a credible debt-reduction road map, he said.
Eric Pelofsky, vice president at the Rockefeller Foundation, said low-income and lower middle-income countries paid twice the amount to service their debts in 2025 than before COVID, limiting funds for education, health care and other critical social programs. Half were now in or near debt distress, up from a quarter, just a few years ago, Reuters reported.
“This new conflict threatens any recovery that occurred since the pandemic or the Ukraine war, and it takes countries that have basically been treading water, trying to stay away from default, and keeps them in a long term debt-growth-investment trap,” he said.
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