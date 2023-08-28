International Sports
Vinicius Jr sidelined for several weeks with thigh injury
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks after the LaLiga club said he had suffered a thigh muscle injury during last Friday’s match at Celta Vigo.
Sources close to the player told Reuters that he is expected to be sidelined for five to six weeks and will miss Brazil’s first two qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against Bolivia and Peru in September.
“Following tests carried out on Vini. Jr by the Real Madrid medical services, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the right biceps femoris muscle. His progress will be monitored,” the club said on Monday.
The 23-year-old’s injury is the latest setback to hit Real Madrid, whose goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao are expected to be out of action for the rest of the season with ACL tears. New-recruit Arda Guler will also be sidelined for several months as he recovers from knee surgery.
Midfielder Dani Ceballos and fullback Ferland Mendy are also recovering from muscle injuries suffered during the first few weeks of the season.
Pulisic scores again to help Milan thrash Torino, Roma slump to Verona loss
AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic struck to set Stefano Pioli’s side on their way to a 4-1 thrashing of Torino in their opening home game of the season in Serie A on Saturday, while Hellas Verona snatched a 2-1 victory over visitors AS Roma.
Pulisic’s opener, two Olivier Giroud penalties and a close-range lob by Theo Hernandez moved Milan provisionally top after they got off to a winning 2-0 start at Bologna on Monday.
“An excellent match, the weekly work made us level up,” Pioli told DAZN. “The team has made an important journey in recent years and top-level reinforcements have arrived… A good group is forming in terms of attitude, availability.”
U.S. international Pulisic looks set to become a new idol at the San Siro after his move from Chelsea as he put Milan ahead in the 33rd minute by firing home from close range in front of a capacity crowd for his second goal in two games, Reuters reported.
Torino defender Perr Schuurs temporarily spoiled the mood when he leveled three minutes later with a first-time effort but that was the visitors’ only shot on target all night.
Giroud restored Milan’s lead with a penalty minutes before halftime, calmly firing the ball into the roof of the net after the hosts were awarded a penalty for handball.
Hernandez chipped goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to add the third in first-half stoppage time following a couple of one-twos with Rafael Leao before Frenchman Giroud converted another spot kick in the second half after Schuurs’ foul on Leao.
Torino, who were held to a 0-0 draw at home by newly-promoted Cagliari on Monday, lacked the ideas to pose any danger in front of Mike Maignan’s goal as Milan kept the ball and continued pushing to increase the scoreline.
Roma disappoint
Jose Mourinho’s Roma fell short at Verona who were quick to take the lead when midfielder Ondrej Duda scored from close range in less than four minutes after visiting goalkeeper Rui Patricio saved a fierce long-range shot by Filippo Terracciano.
Roma had a golden chance to equalize shortly after through midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini who controlled the ball on the edge of the box but his low shot went inches wide, Reuters reported.
Instead, Verona doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time through forward Cyril Ngonge who left the Milan defense standing as he netted on the counter with a solo run.
Algeria midfielder Houssem Aouar pulled one back for Roma after the break but the visitors were unable to rescue a draw despite Verona finishing with 10 men following an 84th minute red card for Isak Hien for a foul on Andrea Belotti.
Verona, who secured another season in Serie A via a relegation playoff last term, are provisionally second after winning their opening match at Empoli 1-0.
“We conceded an avoidable goal which intimidated us a bit … (but) these matches create mentality and a strong identity,” new Verona manager Marco Baroni told a press conference.
Roma, who were still without Mourinho as he serves a 10-day touchline ban for criticising a referee at the end of last season, have one point after being held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Salernitana last weekend.
Roma sign ‘Iranian Messi’ Sardar Azmoun on season-long loan
Iranian player Sardar Azmoun has arrived at Roma from Bayer Leverkusen on loan with an option to buy, Roma announced Saturday on X, formerly Twitter.
“The club is delighted to confirm the signing of the Iranian forward!” read the post. According to Roma, Azmoun will don the number 17 shirt.
If Azmoun meets Jose Mourinho’s requirements, Roma can make his move permanent for around €12 million ($12.9 million) next summer. The acquisition of the so-called ‘Iranian Messi’ has been the Italians’ last-gasp attempt to plug the hole left by Tammy Abraham’s long-term injury.
Mourinho has been in the market for a new center-forward since the beginning of the summer. However, his quests to sign Alvaro Morata and Gianluca Scamacca fell flat, with the former committing his future to Atletico Madrid and the latter swapping West Ham for Atalanta.
Left with only a handful of options in the market, Roma has turned to Azmoun. After going from strength to strength in the Russian Premier League for almost a decade, he joined Leverkusen in January 2022. However, his experience in the Bundesliga wasn’t nearly as prolific.
However, Roma has offered him a chance to reignite his career in Serie A.
Al-Nassr to face Persepolis in Asian Champions League opener
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr will kick off their Asian Champions League group stage challenge in Tehran against Iran’s Persepolis next month while title holders Urawa Red Diamonds will take on Chinese champions Wuhan Three Towns.
Japan’s Urawa, who had to defeat Hong Kong’s Lee Man in a playoff to secure their place in Thursday’s draw in Kuala Lumpur, will also face 2021 runners-up Pohang Steelers from South Korea and Vietnam’s Hanoi FC in Group J, Reuters reported.
Al-Nassr also had to qualify through the playoffs and, after a late 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates, the Luis Castro coached outfit will also play Qatar’s Al-Duhail and FC Istiklol from Tajikistan in Group E.
Four-time winners Al-Hilal, who signed Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain last week, will start their challenge in Group D against Navbahor of Uzbekistan before taking on Iran’s FC Nassaji Mazandaran and Mumbai City from India.
The group phase of the continental competition will kick off on Sept. 18 and sees clubs divided into five groups each in the western and eastern regions.
Winners of the 10 groups will advance to the knockout rounds alongside the three best runners-up in the western and eastern halves of the draw.
The knockout rounds will commence on Feb. 12 with the final, played between the best club from their respective sides of the continent, to be held over two home-and-away legs on May 11 and 18.
Asian Champions League Group Stage Draw:
Group A: Pakhtakor (UZB), Al-Fayha (KSA), Ahal FC (TKM), Al-Ain (UAE)
Group B: Al-Sadd (QAT), FC Nasaf (UZB), Al-Faisaly (JOR), Sharjah FC (UAE)
Group C: Al-Ittihad (KSA), Sepahan (IRN), Air Force Club (IRQ), AGMK FC (UZB)
Group D: Al-Hilal (KSA), FC Nassaji Mazandaran (IRN), Mumbai City (IND), Navbahor (UZB)
Group E: Persepolis (IRN), Al-Duhail (QAT), FC Istiklol (TJK), Al-Nassr (KSA)
Group F: Jeonbuk Motors (KOR), Bangkok United (THA), Lion City Sailors (SIN), Kitchee (HKG)
Group G: Yokohama F Marinos (JPN), Shandong Taishan (CHN), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Incheon United (KOR)
Group H: Buriram United (THA), Ventforet Kofu (JPN), Melbourne City (AUS), Zhejiang FC (CHN)
Group I: Ulsan Hyundai (KOR), Kawasaki Frontale (JPN), Johor Darul Ta’zim (MAS), BG Pathum United (THA)
Group J: Wuhan Three Towns (CHN), Pohang Steelers (KOR), Hanoi FC (VIE), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
