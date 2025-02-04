Health
WHO proposes budget cut after US exit, defends its work
World Health Organization member states will discuss cutting part of its budget by $400 million in light of President Donald Trump's move to withdraw the U.S., its biggest government funder, from the WHO, a document released on Monday showed.
Opening the U.N. agency's annual executive board meeting, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also defended the WHO's work and recent reforms and reiterated a call for Washington to reconsider its exit and enter into dialogue with the agency on further change, Reuters reported.
"We would welcome suggestions from the United States, and all member states, for how we can serve you and the people of the world better," he said.
The budget cut will be addressed at the Feb. 3-11 Geneva meeting, during which member state representatives will discuss the agency's funding and work for the 2026-27 period.
The executive board proposes cutting the base programmes section of the budget from a proposed $5.3 billion to $4.9 billion, according to a document released on Monday. That is part of the wider $7.5 billion budget for 2026-27 that was originally proposed, including money for polio eradication and tackling emergencies, read the report.
"With the departure of the biggest financial contributor, the budget could not be 'business as usual,'" the document reads. The U.S. is the WHO's biggest government donor, contributing around 18% of its overall funding. The WHO has already separately taken some cost-cutting steps after the U.S. move.
However, some board representatives also wanted to send a message that the WHO would preserve its strategic direction despite the challenges, the document adds.
The $4.9 billion is roughly the same as the base programme budget for the previous period, 2024-2025.
Trump moved to exit the WHO on his first day in office two weeks ago. The process will take one year under U.S. law.
On Monday, Tedros also specifically addressed some of Trump's criticisms, including around the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the WHO's independence.
He said the agency acted fast on the COVID outbreak, adding that the WHO is happy to say no to member states where requests go against its mission or science.
Iran requests IEA’s cooperation to open new Bamiyan hospital
Iran’s acting ambassador in Kabul, Ali Reza Bikdeli, has asked the governor of Bamiyan province to speak to the Islamic Emirate’s leadership to allow the inauguration of the newly-built 120-bed Khomeini Hospital in the province.
According to a press release from the governor's office, Bikdeli stressed that the construction of the hospital has been completed, but they have faced challenges in terms of opening the facility.
Bamiyan Governor Abdullah Sarhadi has assured him that he will discuss the matter with the leadership of the Islamic Emirate.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s acting ambassador in Tehran and the Afghan consul general in Mashhad recently met with Iranian Foreign Ministry officials to discuss the expansion of bilateral relations as well as consular issues.
Pakistan engages with Afghanistan to eradicate polio
Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad to launch Pakistan’s campaign, he said they aim to immunise millions of children
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the government had been in contact with Afghanistan to eliminate polio.
Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad to launch Pakistan's campaign, he said they aim to immunise millions of children.
Shehbaz said: “We initiated the first polio eradication campaign of 2025 today.”
“Anti-polio teams will fulfil their duty by administering vaccine drops to children.”
Sharif revealed that only one polio case had been reported in January this year in Pakistan but stated: “I wish not a single case had emerged this year.”
He said that in collaboration with global organisations and partners, Pakistan would strive for polio eradication.
“We will eliminate polio with the assistance of Saudi Arabia, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other partners.”
The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan had been coordinating with Afghanistan to combat polio. He emphasised that only through joint efforts could the disease be eradicated.
The World Health Organization stated last month that the total number of wild polio cases in Afghanistan last year were 25 and Pakistan 73.
This was against the total case count of 12 in 2023 - six in Afghanistan and six in Pakistan.
In December, Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health announced that they had started a polio vaccination campaign in a number of provinces of the country in coordination with international organizations.
According to a press release from the ministry, at least 5.3 million children under the age of five received the polio vaccine in 11 provinces of the country.
Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio has not yet been eradicated and is still claiming the lives of children.
CIA now says COVID-19 ‘more likely’ to have come from lab
The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Central Intelligence Agency has assessed that the COVID-19 pandemic is "more likely" to have emerged from a lab rather than from nature, an agency spokesperson said on Saturday.
The agency had for years said it could not conclude whether COVID-19 was the result of a lab incident or it originated in nature. But in the final weeks of the Biden administration, former CIA Director William Burns asked CIA analysts and scientists to make a clear determination, stressing the pandemic's historical significance, according to a senior U.S. official.
The CIA says it has "low confidence" in its assessment that a "research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely" and notes in its statement that both scenarios - lab origin and natural origin - remain plausible.
The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It was unclear the extent to which the agency has collected new intelligence on COVID-19's origins and whether that new evidence was used to formulate the latest assessment.
China’s government says it supports and has taken part in research to determine COVID-19’s origin, and has accused Washington of politicizing the matter, especially because of efforts by U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate.
Beijing has said claims that a laboratory leak likely caused the pandemic have no credibility.
In an interview with Breitbart following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate on Friday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe said one of his first priorities was getting his agency to make a public assessment on the pandemic's origins.
“That’s a day-one thing for me," he said. "I’ve been on record as you know in saying I think our intelligence, our science, and our common sense all really dictate that the origins of COVID was a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology."
