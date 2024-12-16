International Sports
Winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 to be revealed Dec. 17
Previous winners include Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Luka Modrić
The world’s best players, coaches and fans for 2024 – as well as the best goals – will be revealed during a gala dinner at the renowned Aspire Academy in Doha on Tuesday, December 17, FIFA has confirmed.
According to a press release issued on Monday, the Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 will be broadcast live on FIFA.com and takes place on the eve of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 202 final between Real Madrid C.F. and CF Pachuca.
It also coincides with the second anniversary of the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.
The dinner will be attended by dignitaries including the FIFA President, FIFA Council members, FIFA Legends and other local and regional ambassadors and trailblazers of the game.
The categories this year are The Best FIFA Men’s Player; The Best FIFA Women’s Player; The Best FIFA Men’s Coach; The Best FIFA Women’s Coach; The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper; and The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.
There is also the new FIFA Marta Award and the FIFA Puskás Award – for the best goals in women’s and men’s football.
The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees
Dani Carvajal, Spain and Real Madrid
Erling Haaland, Norway and Manchester City
Federico Valverde, Uruguay and Real Madrid
Florian Wirtz, Germany and Bayer Leverkusen
Jude Bellingham, England and Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé, France and Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid
Lamine Yamal, Spain and Barcelona
Lionel Messi, Argentina and Inter Miami
Rodri, Spain and Manchester City
Toni Kroos, Germany and Real Madrid (now retired)
Vinícius Jr, Brazil and Real Madrid
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees
Carlo Ancelotti (ITA), Real Madrid
Lionel Scaloni (ARG), Argentina
Luis de la Fuente (ESP), Spain
Pep Guardiola (ESP), Manchester City
Xabi Alonso (ESP), Bayer Leverkusen
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper nominees
Andriy Lunin, Ukraine and Real Madrid
David Raya, Spain and Arsenal
Ederson, Brazil and Manchester City
Emiliano Martínez, Argentina and Aston Villa
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy and Paris Saint-Germain
Mike Maignan, France and AC Milan
Unai Simón, Spain and Athletic Club
FIFA Puskás Award nominees
Hassan Al Haydos (QAT), Qatar v. China PR
Terry Antonis (AUS), Melbourne City v. Western Sydney Wanderers
Yassine Benzia (ALG), Algeria v. South Africa
Walter Bou (ARG), Lanús v. Tigre
Michaell Chirinos (HON), Costa Rica v. Honduras
Federico Dimarco (ITA), Inter Milan v. Frosinone
Alejandro Garnacho (ARG), Everton v. Manchester United
Mohammed Kudus (GHA), West Ham United v. Freiburg
Denis Omedi (UGA), KCCA v. Kitara
Paul Onuachu (NGA), Trabzonspor v. Konyaspor
Jaden Philogene (ENG), Rotherham United v. Hull City
The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees
Aitana Bonmatí, Spain and Barcelona
Barbra Banda, Zambia and Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride
Caroline Graham Hansen, Norway and Barcelona
Keira Walsh, England and Barcelona
Khadija Shaw, Jamaica and Manchester City
Lauren Hemp, England and Manchester City
Lindsey Horan, USA and Olympique Lyonnais
Lucy Bronze, England and Barcelona/Chelsea
Mallory Swanson, USA and Chicago Red Stars
Mariona Caldentey, Spain and Barcelona/Arsenal
Naomi Girma, USA and San Diego Wave
Ona Batlle, Spain and Barcelona
Salma Paralluelo, Spain and Barcelona
Sophia Smith, USA and Portland Thorns
Tabitha Chawinga, Malawi and Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais
Trinity Rodman, USA and Washington Spirit
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach nominees
Arthur Elias (BRA), Brazil
Elena Sadiku (SWE), Celtic
Emma Hayes (ENG), Chelsea/USA
Futoshi Ikeda (JPN), Japan
Gareth Taylor (ENG), Manchester City
Jonatan Giráldez (ESP), Barcelona/Washington Spirit
Sandrine Soubeyrand (FRA), Paris FC
Sonia Bompastor (FRA), Olympique Lyonnais/Chelsea
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper nominees
Alyssa Naeher, USA and Chicago Red Stars
Ann-Katrin Berger, Germany and Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham
Ayaka Yamashita, Japan and INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City
Cata Coll, Spain and Barcelona
Mary Earps, England and Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain
FIFA Marta Award nominees
Delphine Cascarino (FRA), Olympique Lyonnais v. Benfica
Marina Hegering (GER), Essen v. Wolfsburg
Sakina Karchaoui (FRA), France v. Sweden
Paulina Krumbiegel (GER), Duisburg v. Hoffenheim
Marta (BRA), Brazil v. Jamaica
Nina Matejić (SRB), Serbia U-19 Women v. England U-19 Women
Beth Mead (ENG), Arsenal v. West Ham United
Giuseppina Moraca (ITA), Lazio v. Bologna
Asisat Oshoala (NGA), Barcelona v. Benfica
Mayra Pelayo (MEX), Mexico v. USA
Trinity Rodman (USA), USA v. Japan
FIFA Fan Award nominees
José Armando (MEX)
Craig Ferguson (SCO)
Guilherme Gandra Moura (BRA)
International Sports
Messi vs Ronaldo: A look at their market values over the years
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been football’s biggest stars for nearly two decades and have won 13 Ballon d’Or titles between them; Messi eight and Ronaldo five.
While the two superstars dominated the sport and set records that may never be broken, Transfermarkt this week analyzed the market values of each player over the years.
Both players are now in their late 30s; Ronaldo is 39 and Messi is 37. Despite their ages however both players remain key players in global football.
Messi currently plays for MLS club Inter Miami, and Ronaldo for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.
But their market values have seen significant drops.
According to Transfermarkt, Messi’s current value is €20 million ($21 million), while Ronaldo’s has fallen to €12 million ($12.6 million).
The player valuation tracker reported this week that Ronaldo’s rise came earlier than Messi’s, as he is two years older.
Back in 2006, both players had similar values at around €20 million, according to Transfermarkt.
Ronaldor surged to €60 million in 2008 after winning his first Ballon d’Or. Messi however, quickly caught up and by 2011 had surpassed Ronaldo.
Between 2012 and 2018, Messi’s market value remained at a steady €120 million, while Ronaldo had some ups and downs. He hit his peak at €120 million in 2018 during his final season at Real Madrid.
That year, Messi, who was regarded as the best player in the world, reached his record-high valuation of €180 million.
But both players have seen their values drop with age. Ronaldo saw this when he moved to Juventus and then again when he returned to Manchester United.
Messi’s value has however been higher than Ronaldo’s for the past ten seasons.
Both Messi and Ronaldo remain valuable players despite being near the end of their careers - Ronaldo being a goal machine for Al-Nassr, and Messi defying the odds for MLS.
International Sports
ATN secures rights to broadcast inaugural Lanka T10 Super League
The event gets underway on Wednesday, December 11, in Kandy and the first match will be played between Jaffna Titans and Hambantota Bangla Tigers
Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN) has once again secured the live and exclusive rights in Afghanistan to broadcast another exciting sporting event. This time it's for the inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League 2024.
The event gets underway on Wednesday, December 11, in Kandy and will kickstart with an exciting opening ceremony ahead of the first game between Jaffna Titans and Hambantota Bangla Tigers.
T10 will feature six franchises, Jaffna Titans, Hambantota Banga Tigers, Colombo Jaguars, Nuwara Eliya Kings, Kandy Bolts and Team Galle Marvels and it will be played in a round-robin format.
Three matches will be played each day, with the final on Day 9 of the event.
The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, which has emulated the IPL format of Eliminator and Qualifiers.
The Qualifiers and the Eliminator matches are scheduled to be played on December 18 and the final will be on December 19.
Cricket fans across the country can watch this space for news, schedules and the lineup of star players, as well as other exciting information on the tournament.
So with only two days to go, be sure to stay tuned and to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media feeds.
International Sports
Stars react to FIFA Club World Cup match-ups
The draw produced a string of heavyweight match-ups, fascinating sub-plots and regional rivalries.
Players, coaches and officials have reacted to the Club World Cup draw that will be played in the United States from June 16 next year, and despite being six months away, they are all already hard at work plotting their path to the final.
The draw produced a string of heavyweight match-ups, fascinating sub-plots and regional rivalries. Here is some of the best reactions from across the planet to how the eight groups are shaping up.
Group A: SE Palmeiras, FC Porto, Al Ahly FC, Inter Miami CF
"We will have three extremely difficult games in the group stage, but we will prepare ourselves in the best way possible to seek qualification. It is an honour and a joy to compete in the most important club competition in the history of world football."
Leila Pereira, Palmeiras president
"As players, we gathered to watch the draw together and I think it's a balanced and good group that includes strong teams such as Inter Miami, Porto, and Palmeiras. I believe we have the ability to reach the knockout stage of the tournament."
Mohamed El-Shenawy, Al Ahly captain
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders FC
"It’s an honour for all Atlético fans to participate in the first edition of the FIFA Club World Cup. We have a very difficult group, with three high-level opponents. PSG are a great side, with a brilliant manager and really high-level players. We faced them a few weeks ago [in the UEFA Champions League] and it was a tough battle. It’ll be a difficult debut in the competition. Botafogo just won the Copa Libertadores, showing their enormous potential. The Brazilian sides are brilliant and will make like very difficult for us. Seattle Sounders are one of the best sides in the United States, who keep raising their level every season, and they will be very dangerous and competitive given that they are playing at home. I think it is the most difficult group in this first phase and there will be some great games for the fans".
Enrique Cerezo, Atlético de Madrid president
"I saw this [Luis Enrique saying that Botafogo would fall into the PSG group]. I want to say that I trust and love anyone with the name Luis Enrique. I saw it, I thought it was super funny and how prophetic, right? He's a great guy, a great coach. I think Botafogo will shock some people. I believe we are the best team in South America. They play good football in Europe, and so do we."
John Textor, Botafogo's owner
"If I look at it from my lens as a soccer fan, a guy who grew up in Seattle, I think it's unbelievable. You've got the biggest club in France. You've got a Spanish team that is unbelievably talented, a legendary coach, and then the Copa Libertadores champion. And Joao Paulo, one of our players, actually played for Botafogo. So I mean, just three really fantastic clubs from a fan perspective."
Brian Schmetzer, Seattle Sounders head coach
Group C: FC Bayern München, Auckland City FC, CA Boca Juniors, SL Benfica
"It's a great honour to be able to play the Club World Cup with Bayern Munich. I'm really looking forward to this new tournament, where we players can compete against the best in the world at club level. As a player, you always want to play at the highest level. I'm very excited about the matches and who will be the first winners of this new format."
Harry Kane, Bayern Munich striker
“I’ve never played professionally in my life and never did I think I’d be playing against someone like Harry Kane. I never even thought I could watch someone like that in a stadium let alone go toe-to-toe with them."
Mario Ilich, Auckland City midfielder
"It's a difficult group. Bayern Munich, at European level, we've never managed to beat. And also Boca Juniors, which is one of the most historic teams in South America. Then Auckland, who we know less about, but who I believe come with the same ambitions as the others. We will do everything we can to get through the group stage, which is our objective. It is a very important competition, a historic moment. We don't come here to see the party. We want to get as far as possible."
Rui Costa, Benfica president
Group D: CR Flamengo, Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Chelsea FC, Club León
"Our bracket is difficult, but I'm very confident. We'll reach the tournament a good moment, still in the middle of the year, when the team won't be as tired as it usually is at the end of the year."
Rodolfo Landim, Flamengo president
"We’ve been placed in a tough group, which is a motivating challenge and, in itself, a good thing. This competition also gives us a unique opportunity to experience a wide variety of playing styles from all over the world. We will do everything we can to progress through this group stage and proudly represent our colours."
Laurentiu Reghecampf, Espérance Sportive de Tunis coach
Group E: CA River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, CF Monterrey, FC Internazionale Milano
“We look at rivals objectively and not as something personal. You have to analyse the parties individually. The story of [Martin] Demichelis [Monterrey coach and former River Plate coach and player] has a lot to do with River, we know. We also knew before that we could face each other [Javier Zanettii] in the final. Inter is an opponent with great history. But they are all tough to play against."
Jorge Brito, River Plate president
"It's an interesting draw for us. I thought maybe two Europeans would get in, but we got one team from Europe, the others from Mexico and Argentina, so we are playing against three different football cultures. It will be a big challenge for Urawa. It is no secret that the team needs new blood and new players. We need strong characters to achieve our goals."
Maciej Skorza, Urawa Reds coach
“River Plate are a big club, a great institution and they have a great manager. We'll have to prepare in the best way. To face a team like River is very difficult, they have great players. It will be a wonderful match."
Javier Zanetti, Inter Milan vice-president
"Yesterday I told my brother that I wanted to play against Inter and River Plate. I wanted to play against teams I had never played before. The Mexican teams and the South American teams maybe don't have so many references in Europe, but I think they are going to surprise at the World Cup. There is a lot of talent and a lot of desire to do well."
Oliver Torres, Monterrey midfielder
Group F: Fluminense FC, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD, Mamelodi Sundowns FC
"The fact that the best teams from all continents and confederations of recent years come together at the FIFA Club World Cup is perhaps best demonstrated by our group: we have four teams and four continents. Personally, I think it's great that we're facing a Brazilian team because of our long tradition of BVB players coming from Brazil. We've earned the right to be here over the years through our performance. And we'll take this competition very seriously."
Lars Ricken, Borussia Dortmund managing director
"It's a question of mindset and confidence. Football must be played and then it will be 11 against 11. You have to go out on the field and perform as well as possible. Borussia Dortmund is a traditional club, and the same goes for the other two clubs in their countries."
Branco, Fluminense legend
"After seeing the interest and effort from FIFA to create this tournament, I can feel that the Club World Cup is just around the corner. This is a hard earned opportunity for us. We will be going to the Club World Cup in our strongest form and try to make it a successful tournament for us."
Kim Kwang-guk, Ulsan HD general manager
"I am so happy to see the name Mamelodi Sundowns listed among the best clubs. I got goosebumps just seeing our name on the screen. It’s such an emotional moment and an incredible achievement for the club."
Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns captain
Group G: Manchester City, Wydad AC, Al Ain FC, Juventus FC
“It’s quite an exciting draw. [We've drawn] one team we’ve played a lot and actually play them next week [in the UEFA Champions League], Juventus. It’s a big game, we’ve always had big games against them. Then there’s two teams we’ve never played so it’s going to be an interesting group. They’re tough opposition, so there are going to be good games.”
Roel de Vries, Manchester City Chief Operating Officer
"We will meet one of the favourites for the trophy, Manchester City; in general it will be a tough group, and the opponents are excellent teams. The tournament seems wonderful to me, it is new and there is much to discover"
Stephan Lichtsteiner, Juventus legend
"I am satisfied with this draw. I wanted us to be in the same group as Manchester City, and that wish has been granted. Facing a coach I admire greatly, like Pep Guardiola, motivates me. We now have six months to be at our best and show the world what we, Wydad Athletic, are capable of achieving."
Rulani Mokwena, Wydad AC coach
Group H: Real Madrid C. F., Al Hilal, CF Pachuca, FC Salzburg
"We're hugely excited by the start of this competition and we want to try and win it. Pachuca is a Mexican club with great tradition and it won't be an easy game. We faced Al Hilal in the Club World Cup final and they're a club that has really grown and boast top quality players. They're bound to be dangerous. And we're set to play Salzburg in the Champions League in January as well".
Emilio Butragueno, Real Madrid Institutional Relations Director
"It is a great pleasure for us that our Salzburg way has now led us to the FIFA Club World Cup, where we will be competing against the world's best club teams of recent years. I think that this participation is not only a great honour for FC Salzburg, but also a recognition of the entire Austrian club football system, which has steadily developed in recent years."
Stephan Reiter, Managing Director of FC Salzburg
Tahawol: IEA’s demand for global engagement discussed
Winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 to be revealed Dec. 17
Saar: Harsh winter & problems of Afghans in need discussed
Afghanistan’s harsh winter intensifies struggles for vulnerable families: WFP
EU allocates 19.8 million euros to promote economic growth in Afghanistan
Afghanistan beat Pakistan to secure Youth Tri-Nation Series title
Champions Trophy arrives in Kabul as part of world tour
ATN to broadcast upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw
Foreign ministry ready to work with new ambassador of Iran: Muttaqi
Acting Minister of Industry Azizi heads to Türkiye for Halal Expo
Tahawol: IEA’s demand for global engagement discussed
Saar: Harsh winter & problems of Afghans in need discussed
Tahawol: Concerns rise over TTP’s presence in Afghanistan
Saar: Challenges and opportunities for Syria’s new govt discussed
Tahawol: Extension of monitoring sanctions against IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan in House appearance
-
World5 days ago
Lebanese man returns home after 32 years in Syrian prisons
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNSC to hold meeting to review situation in Afghanistan
-
Business3 days ago
Daily truck clearances at Torkham drop from 400-500 to 5-10
-
Regional4 days ago
Israel kills at least 66 Palestinians in Gaza, strikes post office used as shelter
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA leader approves budget for construction of general hospitals in 318 Afghan districts
-
4 days ago
Seasonal diseases on the rise in Nangarhar: Health officials