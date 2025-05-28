Acting industry minister Azizi leaves for Kazakhstan to attend Astana Forum

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Wednesday launched the process of distributing land ownership documents to industrialists in the country’s industrial zones.

In a statement, the deputy PM’s office quoted Abdul Ghani Baradar as saying that the growth of industry is the most effective path toward achieving economic self-sufficiency, social stability, and reducing unemployment in a country.

Baradar stated that the objective of the Islamic Emirate is to create an environment for the private sector where they can invest with confidence, establish factories, and become part of the country’s productive workforce.

He added that to regulate industrial zones, ensure economic growth and development, attract and mobilize private capital, and manage, maintain, and safeguard these zones, IEA’s supreme leader has ratified the Industrial Zones Law.

This law facilitates the necessary conditions and services for industrial activities and investment, thereby creating job opportunities for citizens and enabling significant achievements in the country’s economic growth and development, Baradar said.

He noted that under the directive of IEA’s supreme leader and in line with the newly approved law, environmental protection, and the urban master plan, 2,000 jeribs of land will be allocated in each of the four directions of Kabul.

“20,000 jeribs each in Nangarhar, Kandahar, and Balkh provinces; 10,000 jeribs in Kunduz; and, where possible, 1,000 jeribs in each of the remaining provinces for industrial parks,” he stated.

According to him, between 10 to 50 jeribs in each province will be designated for small industries and enterprises.

The Deputy PM stated: “As part of these efforts, today we witness the distribution of land ownership documents for industrial purposes to 91 industrialists in industrial zones.” He added that this distribution marks a new chapter and will further enhance the country’s industrial strength.

Emphasizing the importance of proper utilization, Baradar urged beneficiaries of industrial land to use it effectively in the areas of production and industrial strengthening.

He assured industrialists that IEA has already initiated major electricity infrastructure projects to meet the power demands of industry, and these projects are progressing significantly.

He emphasized that IEA has considered numerous facilities and incentives to empower the private sector, foster economic growth, and advance national industry.

The goal is to provide investors with a reliable, stable, and secure environment, he said adding that IEA guarantees all industrialists and investors that, once domestic products meet the required standards of affordability, quality, and quantity, tariffs will be increased on similar foreign goods to achieve self-sufficiency.

Meanwhile, Baradar called on Afghan investors both inside the country and abroad to bring their industry, expertise, and capital to Afghanistan and play an active role in strengthening the country’s economic foundations, generating employment opportunities, and expanding the industrial sector.