Latest News
Acting industry minister Azizi leaves for Kazakhstan to attend Astana Forum
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Nooruddin Azizi, on Wednesday left Kabul for Kazakhstan at the head of a delegation following an official invitation from the Republic of Kazakhstan to participate in the Astana International Forum.
In a statement, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that Azizi is expected to deliver a speech at the forum on investment opportunities and Afghanistan’s economic growth.
Astana International Forum is a major global conference held to address key issues such as the global economy, climate change, international security, sustainable development, and regional cooperation.
This event brings together heads of state, representatives of international organizations, and scholars from around the world.
Latest News
Baradar begins process of distributing land ownership documents to industrialists
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Wednesday launched the process of distributing land ownership documents to industrialists in the country’s industrial zones.
In a statement, the deputy PM’s office quoted Abdul Ghani Baradar as saying that the growth of industry is the most effective path toward achieving economic self-sufficiency, social stability, and reducing unemployment in a country.
Baradar stated that the objective of the Islamic Emirate is to create an environment for the private sector where they can invest with confidence, establish factories, and become part of the country’s productive workforce.
He added that to regulate industrial zones, ensure economic growth and development, attract and mobilize private capital, and manage, maintain, and safeguard these zones, IEA’s supreme leader has ratified the Industrial Zones Law.
This law facilitates the necessary conditions and services for industrial activities and investment, thereby creating job opportunities for citizens and enabling significant achievements in the country’s economic growth and development, Baradar said.
He noted that under the directive of IEA’s supreme leader and in line with the newly approved law, environmental protection, and the urban master plan, 2,000 jeribs of land will be allocated in each of the four directions of Kabul.
“20,000 jeribs each in Nangarhar, Kandahar, and Balkh provinces; 10,000 jeribs in Kunduz; and, where possible, 1,000 jeribs in each of the remaining provinces for industrial parks,” he stated.
According to him, between 10 to 50 jeribs in each province will be designated for small industries and enterprises.
The Deputy PM stated: “As part of these efforts, today we witness the distribution of land ownership documents for industrial purposes to 91 industrialists in industrial zones.” He added that this distribution marks a new chapter and will further enhance the country’s industrial strength.
Emphasizing the importance of proper utilization, Baradar urged beneficiaries of industrial land to use it effectively in the areas of production and industrial strengthening.
He assured industrialists that IEA has already initiated major electricity infrastructure projects to meet the power demands of industry, and these projects are progressing significantly.
He emphasized that IEA has considered numerous facilities and incentives to empower the private sector, foster economic growth, and advance national industry.
The goal is to provide investors with a reliable, stable, and secure environment, he said adding that IEA guarantees all industrialists and investors that, once domestic products meet the required standards of affordability, quality, and quantity, tariffs will be increased on similar foreign goods to achieve self-sufficiency.
Meanwhile, Baradar called on Afghan investors both inside the country and abroad to bring their industry, expertise, and capital to Afghanistan and play an active role in strengthening the country’s economic foundations, generating employment opportunities, and expanding the industrial sector.
Latest News
UNICEF delivers over 100 tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday announced the arrival of more than 100 tonnes of life-saving medicines in Afghanistan this week.
In a post on X, UNICEF confirmed that the medical supplies were delivered to Afghanistan via chartered flights.
According to the agency, the shipment will help address urgent medical needs at approximately 2,400 health facilities across all 34 provinces of the country.
The delivery was made possible with support from the World Bank and other partner organizations.
This development comes amid increasing concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO), which recently reported the spread of various diseases and the closure of dozens of health centers throughout Afghanistan due to a lack of financial resources.
Latest News
UNAMA chief meets Kazakh officials to discuss Afghanistan
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported that the parties discussed a wide range of collaborative initiatives between Kazakhstan, UNAMA, and UNODC.
Roza Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), along with Olivier Stolpe, Regional Representative of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), met with Akan Rakhmetullin, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
According to a statement released by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, key topics of the meeting included stability, sustainable development, and counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan.
Otunbayeva is currently leading a UN delegation in Kazakhstan and is scheduled to participate in the upcoming Astana International Forum taking place on May 29 and 30.
While UNAMA has not yet released an official statement regarding the meeting or its details, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported that the parties discussed a wide range of collaborative initiatives between Kazakhstan, UNAMA, and UNODC.
These include support for Afghanistan’s stability and sustainable development across sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and employment.
The discussions also explored potential joint projects within the framework of the newly established United Nations Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, based in Almaty.
Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s ongoing humanitarian support to Afghanistan, including the provision of food, essential goods, medicines, and assistance in educational programs.
