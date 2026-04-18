Afghanistan and Russia discuss expansion of banking cooperation in Moscow meeting

The Afghanistan Embassy in Moscow has announced that a high-level meeting between Afghan diplomats and senior Russian officials took place to explore opportunities for expanding banking and economic cooperation.

Ambassador Gul Hassan Hassan represented Afghanistan in the talks, meeting with Vladimir Chistyukhin, the First Deputy Governor of Russia’s Central Bank.

During the discussion, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening banking relations and broadening economic cooperation. Ambassador Hassan highlighted key areas for collaboration, including the development of Afghanistan’s banking sector, expanding technical cooperation, and providing professional training. He also proposed establishing direct banking ties and streamlining financial transfers to benefit Afghan traders.

In response, the Russian delegation expressed its strong support for Afghanistan’s efforts to enhance its banking infrastructure. Chistyukhin assured the Afghan side that Russia would continue to assist in building a more robust financial system in Afghanistan, offering both technical support and facilitation measures to improve financial exchanges between the two countries.

This meeting marks a significant step toward deepening financial and economic ties between Afghanistan and Russia, with potential benefits for both nations’ economies.