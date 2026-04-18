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Afghanistan and Russia discuss expansion of banking cooperation in Moscow meeting
During the discussion, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening banking relations and broadening economic cooperation.
The Afghanistan Embassy in Moscow has announced that a high-level meeting between Afghan diplomats and senior Russian officials took place to explore opportunities for expanding banking and economic cooperation.
Ambassador Gul Hassan Hassan represented Afghanistan in the talks, meeting with Vladimir Chistyukhin, the First Deputy Governor of Russia’s Central Bank.
During the discussion, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening banking relations and broadening economic cooperation. Ambassador Hassan highlighted key areas for collaboration, including the development of Afghanistan’s banking sector, expanding technical cooperation, and providing professional training. He also proposed establishing direct banking ties and streamlining financial transfers to benefit Afghan traders.
In response, the Russian delegation expressed its strong support for Afghanistan’s efforts to enhance its banking infrastructure. Chistyukhin assured the Afghan side that Russia would continue to assist in building a more robust financial system in Afghanistan, offering both technical support and facilitation measures to improve financial exchanges between the two countries.
This meeting marks a significant step toward deepening financial and economic ties between Afghanistan and Russia, with potential benefits for both nations’ economies.
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Afghanistan to airlift 30,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in 96 flights for Hajj 2026
In preparation for the large-scale operation, Afghan authorities have dispatched special delegations to Saudi Arabia.
Afghan authorities have confirmed plans to airlift 30,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj, marking a major operation aimed at facilitating a smooth pilgrimage experience for Afghan Muslims.
In a statement, officials outlined that the airlift will be carried out in collaboration with Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air. A total of 96 flights will be deployed, departing from four key air zones across Afghanistan.
Fifteen thousand pilgrims will be flown directly to Medina, while the remaining 15,000 will be transported to Jeddah, both crucial points for Hajj rituals. This coordinated effort is part of Afghanistan’s ongoing commitment to support religious practices for its citizens.
In preparation for the large-scale operation, Afghan authorities have dispatched special delegations to Saudi Arabia. These teams will be responsible for overseeing the reception of pilgrims, ensuring their accommodation, and managing services throughout the duration of their stay. The goal is to ensure that the pilgrimage is carried out in an organized and efficient manner, providing a seamless experience for all participants.
The airlift is expected to begin soon, with authorities stressing their commitment to the safety and well-being of Afghan pilgrims during this important religious journey.
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CSTO leaders meet in Bishkek to address regional security, focus on Afghanistan
The meeting signals continued efforts by the CSTO to address pressing regional security challenges and solidify its role as a key actor in shaping the security landscape in Central Asia.
In a pivotal meeting on April 15, the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Talatbek Masadykov, met with President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan to discuss regional security concerns and international developments.
The high-level discussions underscored the importance of maintaining stability in the Middle East and expressed cautious optimism regarding the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States. Both sides stressed the need for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, with the CSTO reaffirming its support for Afghanistan’s development efforts under the current leadership in Kabul.
Masadykov updated President Japarov on the progress of the CSTO’s security initiatives, particularly in relation to the Tajik-Afghan border. The organization has been working on targeted programs aimed at bolstering border security, addressing potential threats, and supporting Afghanistan’s long-term peace and stability.
The talks also touched upon the implementation of decisions made during the November 2025 CSTO Collective Security Council session and the continued work under Russia’s chairmanship. Notably, the two leaders discussed preparations for upcoming CSTO meetings and the large-scale joint military exercises set for later this year.
Further emphasizing the organization’s growing focus on regional dynamics, Masadykov revealed plans for an international conference on collective security architecture, slated for April 27 in Moscow. The event will bring together experts and officials to explore ways to enhance regional security cooperation.
In his remarks, President Japarov proposed several initiatives aimed at enhancing the CSTO’s effectiveness and reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to deepening collaboration within the framework of the organization.
The meeting signals continued efforts by the CSTO to address pressing regional security challenges and solidify its role as a key actor in shaping the security landscape in Central Asia.
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Fighting along Durand Line leaves thousands of Afghan children without access to education
Local authorities report that some schools remain closed due to ongoing insecurity and overcrowding in refugee settlements.
Recent clashes along the Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan have left thousands of Afghan children without access to education, according to an AFP report. The violent conflict, particularly in northeastern Afghanistan, has not only displaced families but also caused significant damage to educational infrastructure, with several schools reportedly destroyed in the fighting.
In the village of Barikot in Kunar province, schools were directly hit by shelling, leading to the destruction of classrooms and forcing many residents to flee. Witnesses described seeing school facilities, including books, laboratories, and classroom equipment, severely damaged and rendered unusable. “This is the school where I studied. I feel very sad,” one local resident told AFP, reflecting the deep emotional toll the destruction has had on the community.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted that at least 22 schools in northeastern Afghanistan are urgently in need of reconstruction. Around 12,000 students have been left without education due to the ongoing conflict, further exacerbating the challenges faced by families in the region.
The report also pointed out that over 94,000 people have been displaced as a result of the clashes, with many now living in temporary camps under dire conditions. Humanitarian organizations are warning of the urgent need for shelter, clean water, healthcare, and educational support to address the growing crisis.
Local authorities report that some schools remain closed due to ongoing insecurity and overcrowding in refugee settlements. Efforts are being made to relocate displaced families to more organized camps, but the overall humanitarian situation remains precarious.
As the conflict continues to impact both the daily lives and futures of those in the affected areas, residents are expressing concern over the long-term impact on education. With children living in harsh conditions in makeshift camps, many fear that the disruption to schooling will have lasting effects on the region’s future.
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