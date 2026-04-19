Latest News
Former Australian soldier denies Afghan war crimes allegations
Speaking to media on Queensland’s Gold Coast on Sunday, he said he had always acted within the rules of engagement.
Ben Roberts-Smith, a former Australian Defence Force soldier, has publicly denied war crimes allegations linked to his service in Afghanistan, saying he is determined to clear his name.
Roberts-Smith, 47, who served with the elite Special Air Service (SAS), was released on bail this week after being charged with five counts of war crimes. The charges relate to the alleged killing of five unarmed Afghan civilians between 2009 and 2012. Each count carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Speaking to media on Queensland’s Gold Coast on Sunday, he said he had always acted within the rules of engagement.
“I categorically deny all of these allegations,” Roberts-Smith said. “While I would have preferred these charges not be brought, I will be taking this opportunity to finally clear my name. I’m proud of my service in Afghanistan.”
Prosecutors allege the victims were detained, unarmed and under the control of Australian forces at the time of their deaths, and were not participating in hostilities. They opposed bail, citing concerns he could contact witnesses.
A judge granted bail after noting the case may take years to reach trial, following more than a week in custody.
The allegations first emerged in 2018 through investigative reporting by Australian media. In 2023, Roberts-Smith lost a defamation case, with a court finding on the balance of probabilities that he was involved in the killing of four Afghan civilians.
The case is ongoing.
Latest News
Afghanistan launches media platform to improve access to information
Head of the Afghan Free Journalists Union, said local media had fulfilled their professional responsibilities during recent tensions with Pakistan.
Authorities in Afghanistan have launched a new online platform aimed at improving media access to official information and strengthening communication with journalists.
The website, titled “Parmakhtag” (Progress: A Source of Information on Afghanistan’s Developments), was unveiled on Sunday at the Presidential Palace during a ceremony attended by senior officials.
The launch coincided with the publication of the 100th issue of the government’s “Arg Page.”
Speaking at the event, Abdul Wasi, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office, highlighted the role of information in shaping modern societies.
“Information plays a decisive role in managing and guiding societies,” he said, adding that the government supports media institutions and is committed to facilitating public access to information.
He said authorities aim to provide an enabling environment for media activity and are committed to sharing information transparently.
Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the platform would serve as a centralised source of accurate and reliable data for journalists.
He added that the initiative is intended to improve transparency, provide verified information on government activities, and counter what he described as misinformation. Mujahid said content published on the platform would be managed responsibly and serve as a credible reference for media outlets.
He also called on government spokespersons to share updates promptly to ensure timely public access to information, and encouraged journalists to make use of the platform.
At the same event, Hujatullah Mujadidi, head of the Afghan Free Journalists Union, said local media had fulfilled their professional responsibilities during recent tensions with Pakistan. However, he noted that existing support for media organisations remained insufficient and called for further measures to strengthen freedom of expression.
Mujadidi also urged authorities to release four detained journalists, describing such a move as a sign of goodwill toward the media community.
Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Economy Latif Nazari emphasised the growing importance of media in what he described as an evolving “information environment,” saying it plays a key role in conveying developments within the country to both domestic and international audiences.
The “Parmakhtag” platform is expected to function as a central information hub for Afghan media, as authorities seek to streamline communication and broaden access to official data.
International Sports
Sunrisers and DC secure wins as IPL momentum builds
With teams jostling for early dominance, Sunday’s matches could prove pivotal in shaping the race for playoff positions.
The Indian Premier League delivered another day of high drama on Saturday, with Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad registering important victories to boost their campaigns.
Delhi Capitals produced a composed chase to defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in Bengaluru. Recovering from early setbacks, half-centuries from KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs steadied the innings before a late flourish sealed the win with one ball to spare.
In Hyderabad, Sunrisers held their nerve to edge Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in a tightly contested match. Despite Chennai being well-placed in their chase of 195, disciplined bowling at the death turned the game in Hyderabad’s favour, highlighting their growing depth in attack.
The results leave both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on six points, strengthening their positions in a tightly packed mid-table race as the tournament gathers pace.
Attention now shifts to Sunday’s fixtures, with two matches set to shape the standings further.
In Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. Kolkata are under pressure after a string of defeats and are still searching for their first win, while Rajasthan will look to bounce back after a recent setback despite a strong start to the season.
Later, Punjab Kings face Lucknow Super Giants, with Punjab entering the clash as one of the form teams of the tournament. Unbeaten so far, they will aim to maintain momentum against a Lucknow side struggling for consistency and dealing with injury concerns.
With teams jostling for early dominance, Sunday’s matches could prove pivotal in shaping the race for playoff positions.
IPL fans can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television today to watch the scheduled double-header. Ariana Television will broadcast the matches live and exclusively across Afghanistan.
International Sports
Record eight Arab teams qualify for 2026 World Cup
The expanded Arab presence comes with heightened ambition, particularly after Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals in 2022 demonstrated that teams from the region can compete at the highest level.
A record number of Arab nations have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking an unprecedented milestone and underlining the region’s growing influence in global football.
The achievement, of eight nations, represents a sharp rise in representation. As recently as the FIFA World Cup 2022 and FIFA World Cup 2018, only four Arab teams featured in each edition, while earlier tournaments often saw just one or two sides qualify.
All eight teams recently competed in the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, which served as a preparatory stage despite some squads missing Europe-based players. The final saw Morocco national football team defeat Jordan national football team 3-2, highlighting the region’s competitive depth ahead of the global showpiece.
The expanded Arab presence comes with heightened ambition, particularly after Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals in 2022 demonstrated that teams from the region can compete at the highest level.
Among the qualifiers, Jordan will make their World Cup debut, while traditional contenders such as Algeria national football team, Egypt national football team and Iraq national football team return aiming to improve on past performances. Qatar national football team, hosts in 2022, have qualified on merit this time, while Saudi Arabia national football team and Tunisia national football team seek to progress beyond the group stage.
Historically, Arab participation at the World Cup dates back to Egypt national football team in 1934, while Morocco became the first Arab side to reach the knockout stages in 1986. Their fourth-place finish in 2022 remains the benchmark for the region.
With eight teams now set to compete, expectations have shifted from symbolic participation to genuine contention, as Arab nations aim not only to match past achievements but to push deeper into the tournament than ever before.
Afghanistan launches media platform to improve access to information
Sunrisers and DC secure wins as IPL momentum builds
Record eight Arab teams qualify for 2026 World Cup
Former Australian soldier denies Afghan war crimes allegations
Tahawol: Reasons behind re-blocking of Strait of Hormuz discussed
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Russia deems US military presence in Afghanistan unacceptable
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
TAPI gas pipeline advances 25 km in Afghanistan
Afghani strengthens nearly 10% against US dollar amid banking sector reforms
Tahawol: Reasons behind re-blocking of Strait of Hormuz discussed
Tawsia: Uzbekistan’s interest in investing in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s readiness to mediate between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Saar: Pakistan Army Chief’s trip to Iran discussed
Tahawol: Cooperation between Afghanistan and Central Asia discussed
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