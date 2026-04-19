Former Australian soldier denies Afghan war crimes allegations

Ben Roberts-Smith, a former Australian Defence Force soldier, has publicly denied war crimes allegations linked to his service in Afghanistan, saying he is determined to clear his name.

Roberts-Smith, 47, who served with the elite Special Air Service (SAS), was released on bail this week after being charged with five counts of war crimes. The charges relate to the alleged killing of five unarmed Afghan civilians between 2009 and 2012. Each count carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Speaking to media on Queensland’s Gold Coast on Sunday, he said he had always acted within the rules of engagement.

“I categorically deny all of these allegations,” Roberts-Smith said. “While I would have preferred these charges not be brought, I will be taking this opportunity to finally clear my name. I’m proud of my service in Afghanistan.”

Prosecutors allege the victims were detained, unarmed and under the control of Australian forces at the time of their deaths, and were not participating in hostilities. They opposed bail, citing concerns he could contact witnesses.

A judge granted bail after noting the case may take years to reach trial, following more than a week in custody.

The allegations first emerged in 2018 through investigative reporting by Australian media. In 2023, Roberts-Smith lost a defamation case, with a court finding on the balance of probabilities that he was involved in the killing of four Afghan civilians.

The case is ongoing.