Afghanistan seeks to build hydropower dam on Kunar River soon
The Ministry of Energy and Water says the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has ordered that construction of the dam on the Kunar River begin as soon as possible, with contracts awarded to local companies.
Abdul Latif Mansoor, Minister of Energy and Water, said the project was also discussed during the previous government, and Pakistan had agreed at that time that it will not harm them.
He added: “We are determined. We made some progress with several (foreign) companies, but unfortunately, they talk to us and later do not respond — neither positively nor negatively. We are preparing a plan to invite Afghan investors to come and invest here to build this dam.”
He emphasized: “This water belongs to the Afghan people and will be used for our benefit. It will not harm anyone. The water will be used and then returned to the Kunar River. It will not be diverted to cause loss to anyone.”
Afghanistan faces a severe electricity shortage, especially in winter, with demand far exceeding domestic generation. The country currently relies heavily on imports from neighboring countries, including Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, to meet electricity needs. Hydropower projects like the Kunar River dam are part of the government’s strategy to achieve energy self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imports.
Afghanistan cannot achieve stability and development alone: UN
On United Nations Day, marking the UN’s 80th anniversary, UNAMA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Afghan people, emphasizing that Afghanistan cannot achieve stability and sustainable development alone.
“Regional cooperation, international engagement, and a shared commitment to dialogue and diplomacy are essential,” said Georgette Gagnon, Deputy Special-Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan, according to a statement released by UNAMA.
The statement noted that for decades, the UN has supported Afghans with education, healthcare, humanitarian aid, and women’s rights. Yet more than two-thirds of the population require assistance, and restrictions on women and girls continue to undermine fundamental rights.
UNAMA stressed the need for inclusive governance and the protection of human rights.
Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy Special-Representative and Resident Coordinator, called on the global community to renew solidarity: “The United Nations will continue to stand with the Afghan people —today, tomorrow, and into the future.”
IEA leader: Madrasa, university, school and society are fundamental needs of system
Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the Minister of Higher Education, quoted the leader of the Islamic Emirate as saying that madrasas, universities, schools, and society are all among the fundamental needs of the system.
Nadeem read the message from Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, on Thursday during a gathering at the Ministry of Higher Education aimed at strengthening the country’s educational system.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Higher Education, in his message, the leader of IEA expressed appreciation for the efforts of all scholars and professors who have consistently cooperated with the ministry in various areas, including curriculum reform, student training, and other areas, and who have contributed to strengthening the national education system.
The message also emphasized the significant position and responsibilities of religious scholars, directing the Ministry of Higher Education to continuously consult with Islamic scholars in its affairs and, alongside providing professional education to students, to pay special attention to their ideological, intellectual, and religious upbringing.
Balkh Governor in Tajikistan: Afghanistan insecurity benefits no one
Mohammad Yousuf Wafa, the governor of Balkh, has traveled to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, to participate in a joint meeting with the country’s Ministry of Borders.
According to a statement issued by the Balkh governor’s office, Wafa emphasized during the meeting the importance of strengthening relations with all countries in various sectors based on national interests. He stated that insecurity in Afghanistan is not in the interest of any country.
The governor of Balkh also stressed that no one will be allowed to use Afghanistan’s territory against another country.
At the meeting, Tajikistan’s minister of intelligence pledged that no hostile activities against Afghanistan would be carried out from Dushanbe’s soil.
