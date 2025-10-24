Afghanistan seeks to build hydropower dam on Kunar River soon

The Ministry of Energy and Water says the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has ordered that construction of the dam on the Kunar River begin as soon as possible, with contracts awarded to local companies.

Abdul Latif Mansoor, Minister of Energy and Water, said the project was also discussed during the previous government, and Pakistan had agreed at that time that it will not harm them.

He added: “We are determined. We made some progress with several (foreign) companies, but unfortunately, they talk to us and later do not respond — neither positively nor negatively. We are preparing a plan to invite Afghan investors to come and invest here to build this dam.”

He emphasized: “This water belongs to the Afghan people and will be used for our benefit. It will not harm anyone. The water will be used and then returned to the Kunar River. It will not be diverted to cause loss to anyone.”

Afghanistan faces a severe electricity shortage, especially in winter, with demand far exceeding domestic generation. The country currently relies heavily on imports from neighboring countries, including Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, to meet electricity needs. Hydropower projects like the Kunar River dam are part of the government’s strategy to achieve energy self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imports.