IEA leader: Madrasa, university, school and society are fundamental needs of system
Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the Minister of Higher Education, quoted the leader of the Islamic Emirate as saying that madrasas, universities, schools, and society are all among the fundamental needs of the system.
Nadeem read the message from Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, on Thursday during a gathering at the Ministry of Higher Education aimed at strengthening the country’s educational system.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Higher Education, in his message, the leader of IEA expressed appreciation for the efforts of all scholars and professors who have consistently cooperated with the ministry in various areas, including curriculum reform, student training, and other areas, and who have contributed to strengthening the national education system.
The message also emphasized the significant position and responsibilities of religious scholars, directing the Ministry of Higher Education to continuously consult with Islamic scholars in its affairs and, alongside providing professional education to students, to pay special attention to their ideological, intellectual, and religious upbringing.
Balkh Governor in Tajikistan: Afghanistan insecurity benefits no one
Mohammad Yousuf Wafa, the governor of Balkh, has traveled to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, to participate in a joint meeting with the country’s Ministry of Borders.
According to a statement issued by the Balkh governor’s office, Wafa emphasized during the meeting the importance of strengthening relations with all countries in various sectors based on national interests. He stated that insecurity in Afghanistan is not in the interest of any country.
The governor of Balkh also stressed that no one will be allowed to use Afghanistan’s territory against another country.
At the meeting, Tajikistan’s minister of intelligence pledged that no hostile activities against Afghanistan would be carried out from Dushanbe’s soil.
Afghanistan volleyball team beats Maldives 3–0 in in Central Asian Championship
Afghanistan’s national volleyball team defeated the Maldives 3–0 in its second match of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Cup Men’s 2025.
In their third match, scheduled for tomorrow (Friday, October 24), the Afghan team will face Turkmenistan.
In their opening match yesterday, Afghan national volleyball players lost to Sri Lanka 3–2.
The CAVA Cup Men’s 2025 serves as a regional competition for Central and South Asian countries, providing an opportunity for teams to compete at a high level and strengthen their volleyball programs.
The tournament is organized by the Central Asian Volleyball Association, which aims to promote and develop volleyball across the region.
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 6% to $475 million in first quarter of FY2025-26
Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan declined by 6 percent during the first quarter of Pakistan’s 2025–26 fiscal year, totaling $475 million, compared to $502 million in the same period of 2024–25, according to official data.
Pakistan’s The Nation reported that on a year-on-year basis, trade between the two neighbors also dropped by 13 percent in September 2025, reaching $177 million, down from $204 million in September 2024.
Exports decline, imports rise
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan saw a notable decline of 15 percent, falling from $320 million to $271 million during the July–September period. Officials attributed the drop to reduced demand and supply chain challenges.
In contrast, Pakistan’s imports from Afghanistan increased by 12 percent, rising from $182 million to $203 million, suggesting stronger Afghan export activity and higher demand for Afghan goods in Pakistan.
As a result, Pakistan’s trade surplus with Afghanistan narrowed, driven primarily by the sharper fall in exports relative to overall trade volume.
Monthly and yearly trends
On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan dropped sharply by 36 percent, from $128 million to $81 million, while imports from Afghanistan grew 26 percent, from $76 million to $96 million.
Month-on-month, total trade grew 19 percent, from $149 million in August to $177 million in September 2025.
During that same period, Pakistan’s exports fell 8 percent, while imports surged 56 percent, reflecting a widening shift in trade dynamics.
Export performance by category
Despite the overall decline, several key Pakistani export categories saw strong growth during the first quarter of FY2025-26:
Prepared animal fodder and oil cakes: up 557%, from $0.7 million to $4.59 million
Fruits and vegetables (mainly mangoes): up 140%, from $9.22 million to $22.10 million
Animal or vegetable fats and oils: up 72%, from $6.14 million to $10.58 million
Cement: up 41%, from $20.65 million to $29.06 million
Wood and articles: up 29%, from $9.52 million to $12.32 million
Plastics and articles: up 42%, from $5.07 million to $7.19 million
Pharmaceutical products: up 10%, from $40.61 million to $44.68 million
Declining exports
Several traditional export commodities, however, experienced steep declines.
Sugar exports dropped 100%, from $69.75 million to zero
Malt extract: down 84%, from $7.51 million to $1.22 million
Tractors: down 61%, from $3.63 million to $1.41 million
Miscellaneous edible food preparations: down 53%, from $13.89 million to $6.47 million
Rice: down 21%, from $64.11 million to $50.55 million
Trade outlook
Economists note that while Afghan exports to Pakistan are rising, the drop in Pakistan’s exports could reflect supply disruptions, pricing pressures, or evolving trade routes following new customs and transit policies.
Bilateral trade between the two countries has historically fluctuated due to border closures, political tensions, and shifting regional logistics networks. However, both Islamabad and Kabul have expressed interest in stabilizing trade flows through new mechanisms under the Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) and expanded regional connectivity initiatives.
