Sport
AHKPL: Kabul Zalmi and Speenghar Warriors win opening matches
The third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) kicked off on Friday at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul, featuring two exciting opening matches.
In the first match, Kabul Zalmi faced Kabul Knight Riders in a thrilling contest. Both teams scored 188 runs each, losing 9 wickets in their 20 overs, pushing the game into a Super Over. Kabul Zalmi held their nerve and claimed victory in the tie-breaker.
Walid Miakhail of Kabul Zalmi was named Player of the Match, receiving a cash prize of 5,000 Afghanis for his performance.
The second match saw Speenghar Warriors take on Pamir Stars. After winning the toss, Speenghar opted to bat first and set a target of 158 runs, losing 8 wickets in their allotted overs.
Pamir Stars struggled in their chase and were bowled out, falling 57 runs short, giving Speenghar Warriors a convincing win.
Upcoming Matches
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television for today’s matches:
- 2:00 PM – Kabul Zalmi vs. Abaseen Defenders
- 7:00 PM – Band-e-Amir Stars vs. Speenghar Warriors
Season 3 of Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League kicks off with opening ceremony in Kabul
Sport
Omarzai’s all-round brilliance leads Afghanistan to five-wicket win over Bangladesh in first ODI
Azmatullah Omarzai delivered a match-winning all-round performance as Afghanistan clinched a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first ODI in Abu Dhabi. Omarzai first dismantled Bangladesh’s top order with three crucial wickets before contributing a brisk 40 off 44 balls to guide Afghanistan home in their chase of 222.
Afghanistan sealed the win in the 48th over, with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi remaining unbeaten on 34. Veteran Mohammad Nabi finished the game in style, smashing Saif Hassan for a six to complete a confident run chase.
It was a day of milestones for the Afghan team. Rashid Khan became the first Afghan cricketer to reach 200 ODI wickets — achieving the feat in just 115 matches, making him the second-fastest spinner ever to do so. Meanwhile, Rahmat Shah crossed the 4,000-run mark in ODIs, becoming the first Afghan batter to reach that landmark.
Rashid was instrumental once again with the ball, claiming three wickets — including that of Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz, top-scorer of the innings — along with Jaker Ali and Nurul Hasan. His strikes came at crucial junctures, helping Afghanistan bowl Bangladesh out for 221 in 48.5 overs and giving them early control of the contest.
Afghanistan’s chase began with positive intent. Ibrahim Zadran opened with a trio of boundaries, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz lofted Taskin Ahmed straight down the ground for a six. The openers brought up a fifty-run stand in just the ninth over before left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam broke through — deceiving Zadran with a sharp turner that Nurul Hasan neatly stumped.
Tanzim Hasan soon followed up with a rising delivery that caught Sediqullah Atal’s edge, snapped up in the slips by Tanzid Hasan.
Much like Bangladesh’s Mehidy and Towhid Hridoy earlier in the day, Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah steadied the Afghan innings after the early setbacks. The pair curbed their aggression and consolidated, with their first boundary in 73 deliveries coming only in the 21st over when Rahmat drove Tanvir through the covers.
Rahmat eventually fell for a patient 50, caught at midwicket off Tanzim, ending a 78-run partnership. Gurbaz followed just four balls later, bowled by Mehidy for the same score.
With Afghanistan suddenly under pressure, Shahidi and Omarzai joined forces for a composed 59-run fifth-wicket stand. Omarzai’s counter-attack turned the tide — he launched Mehidy for a four and a six in his final over, then pummeled Tanzim for three consecutive boundaries in the 43rd. He departed soon after for a well-made 40, caught at short midwicket, but by then the match was firmly in Afghanistan’s grip.
Needing only 27 runs from the last seven overs, Shahidi and Nabi calmly guided their side to victory with 17 balls to spare.
Earlier, Bangladesh’s innings never truly gained momentum despite a 101-run fourth-wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz (60) and Towhid Hridoy (56). The pair revived the innings after an early collapse at 3 for 46 in the 12th over. Hridoy’s run-out after a mix-up with Mehidy broke the stand, and Rashid Khan quickly dismantled the middle order, trapping Mehidy, Jaker Ali, and Nurul Hasan in quick succession.
Omarzai had earlier set the tone with the new ball, claiming three wickets to rattle Bangladesh’s top order. Despite the brief resistance from Mehidy and Hridoy, Afghanistan’s disciplined bowling and Omarzai’s all-round heroics ensured a commanding win to take a 1–0 lead in the series.
Kabul gears up for AHKPL season 3, with opening ceremony scheduled for tomorrow
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has signed a three-season production and broadcast partnership with the Ayoubi Sports Complex, ensuring fans nationwide can enjoy every moment of the action on TV and digital platforms.
The third season of Afghanistan’s biggest domestic cricket event has a new name and major sponsor — it will now officially be known as the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) – Season 03.
The opening ceremony will be held tomorrow, Thursday October 9, and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television from 7pm to 9pm.
The much-anticipated league will officially kick off on Friday, featuring a doubleheader that promises explosive action for cricket fans across the country.
The first match will be broadcast from 2:45 pm, with the Kabul Knight Riders facing off against Kabul Zalmi. The second match will be broadcast from 7:45 pm, as Afghan Zwanan Speenghar go head-to-head with the Pamir Stars.
The league brings together some of Afghanistan’s top national players alongside promising young talents, providing a vital platform for rising stars to shine.
Six powerhouse teams will compete for the championship title over the coming weeks: Abaseen Defenders, Kabul Zalmi, Band-e-Ameer Stars, Kabul Knight Riders, Speenghar Warriors, and Pamir Stars.
The league has meanwhile quickly grown into one of Afghanistan’s most celebrated sporting events, known for its high-energy matches and passionate fan following.
Last season, Kabul Zalmi lifted the championship trophy, following the Shaheen Hunters’ victory in the league’s inaugural year.
With national icons, packed stadiums, and a powerful new title sponsor, AHKPL Season 03 is set to deliver Afghanistan’s most thrilling cricket season yet.
Fans across the country will be able to tune in to Ariana Television from Friday for the two pre-match shows from 2pm and 7pm respectively.
