Season 3 of Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League kicks off with opening ceremony in Kabul

The much-anticipated third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) was officially launched on Thursday evening with a vibrant opening ceremony at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.

The event was marked by high energy and enthusiasm, drawing a crowd of dignitaries, league players, officials, and cricket fans.

The ceremony featured remarks from several key figures, highlighting the importance of the league in promoting cricket across Afghanistan.

Mujeebullah Baheer, a journalist from Ariana News, opened the event, stating: “I’m very happy today because through leagues like this, the talent of our country’s players becomes visible. These platforms pave the way for young athletes to reach the national team.

“One important aspect of cricket is its ability to unite people. Ariana Television is always ready and committed to bringing such sporting events—both domestic and international—to every corner of Afghanistan.”

Abdul Latif Ayoubi, General Director of the Ayoubi Sports Complex, emphasized the growing impact of the tournament: “Just as we successfully organized previous seasons, this year’s league will be broadcast with enhanced quality so that audiences abroad can also enjoy the matches.”

Recently a high-profile player auction ceremony took place in Kabul, unveiling six star-studded teams featuring a blend of experienced national players and promising young talents.

All six teams will compete for the coveted AHKPL championship title.

Organizers describe Season 3 as a golden opportunity for young cricketers to showcase their skills alongside some of Afghanistan’s most renowned cricket icons.

Over the years, AHKPL has rapidly become one of the country’s premier sporting events, serving as a critical platform for identifying and nurturing the next generation of Afghan cricket stars.

In a major development, Ariana Television Network (ATN) signed a multi-year contract with the Ayoubi Sports Complex to produce and broadcast the next three seasons of AHKPL.

Matches will be aired exclusively on Ariana Television and across its digital platforms, ensuring fans across Afghanistan and the diaspora can stay connected to the action.

Competing Teams in AHKPL Season 3

Abaseen Defenders

Samiullah Shinwari, Bahir Shah, Shawkat Zaman, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Yama Arab, Jalat Musazai, Batin Shah Abderhahimzi, Abid Mohammadi, Tariq Stanikzai, Bahar Ali, Barakzai Nasiri

Kabul Zalmi

Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Masood Gurbaz, Khalil Gurbaz, Khalil Ahmad, Sediq Pacha, Noor Rahman, Wasim Akram, Noorullah Ayobi, Lal Baaz, Baheer Ahmad, Waleed Miakhil

Band-e-Amir Stars

Hazrat Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Nijat Masood, Waqar Salamkhil, Farman Safi, Jafar Sahak, Yousaf Shah, Irfan Safi, Iqdam Mohammadi, Naweed Obaid, Asif Shah, Bakhtullah, Waris Khan

Kabul Knight Riders (KKR)

Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Afsar Zazai, Abdul Malik, Ibrahim, Aftab Alam, Imran Mir, Sohail Zurmatai, Mohammad Riaz, Shaiq Asad, Nazif Asad, Khalid Taniwal

Speenghar Warriors

Darwish Rasooli, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Zubaid Akbari, Allah Noor Nasiri, Bilal Sami, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Asif Musazai, Noman Shah, Arab Gul Momand, Naseer Khan, Faredon Dawodzai, Yaseen Nasiri

Pamir Stars

Zia Sharifi, Noor Ahmad, Usman Adil, Asghar Atal, Sabir Gurbaz, Said Khan, Subhanallah, Amir Khan Zazai, Haseebullah, Atta Zarmal, Emal Shaheen, Sediq Shah, Rafi Sediq

With intense rivalries, top-tier cricket talent, and nationwide broadcast coverage, AHKPL Season 3 promises to deliver an unforgettable sporting experience for fans across the country and beyond.

Past Champions:

Season 1: Shaheen Hunters – Champions

Season 2: Kabul Zalmi – Champions

As excitement builds, all eyes are now on the six competing teams, each aiming to etch their name in Afghan cricket history.

The first match will be broadcast from 2:45 pm, with the Kabul Knight Riders facing off against Kabul Zalmi. The second match will be broadcast from 7:45 pm, as Afghan Zwanan Speenghar go head-to-head with the Pamir Stars.

Fans across the country will however be able to tune in to Ariana Television for the two pre-match shows from 2pm and 7pm respectively.