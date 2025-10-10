Sport
Season 3 of Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League kicks off with opening ceremony in Kabul
Omarzai's all-round brilliance leads Afghanistan to five-wicket win over Bangladesh in first ODI
Azmatullah Omarzai delivered a match-winning all-round performance as Afghanistan clinched a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first ODI in Abu Dhabi. Omarzai first dismantled Bangladesh’s top order with three crucial wickets before contributing a brisk 40 off 44 balls to guide Afghanistan home in their chase of 222.
Afghanistan sealed the win in the 48th over, with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi remaining unbeaten on 34. Veteran Mohammad Nabi finished the game in style, smashing Saif Hassan for a six to complete a confident run chase.
It was a day of milestones for the Afghan team. Rashid Khan became the first Afghan cricketer to reach 200 ODI wickets — achieving the feat in just 115 matches, making him the second-fastest spinner ever to do so. Meanwhile, Rahmat Shah crossed the 4,000-run mark in ODIs, becoming the first Afghan batter to reach that landmark.
Rashid was instrumental once again with the ball, claiming three wickets — including that of Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz, top-scorer of the innings — along with Jaker Ali and Nurul Hasan. His strikes came at crucial junctures, helping Afghanistan bowl Bangladesh out for 221 in 48.5 overs and giving them early control of the contest.
Afghanistan’s chase began with positive intent. Ibrahim Zadran opened with a trio of boundaries, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz lofted Taskin Ahmed straight down the ground for a six. The openers brought up a fifty-run stand in just the ninth over before left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam broke through — deceiving Zadran with a sharp turner that Nurul Hasan neatly stumped.
Tanzim Hasan soon followed up with a rising delivery that caught Sediqullah Atal’s edge, snapped up in the slips by Tanzid Hasan.
Much like Bangladesh’s Mehidy and Towhid Hridoy earlier in the day, Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah steadied the Afghan innings after the early setbacks. The pair curbed their aggression and consolidated, with their first boundary in 73 deliveries coming only in the 21st over when Rahmat drove Tanvir through the covers.
Rahmat eventually fell for a patient 50, caught at midwicket off Tanzim, ending a 78-run partnership. Gurbaz followed just four balls later, bowled by Mehidy for the same score.
With Afghanistan suddenly under pressure, Shahidi and Omarzai joined forces for a composed 59-run fifth-wicket stand. Omarzai’s counter-attack turned the tide — he launched Mehidy for a four and a six in his final over, then pummeled Tanzim for three consecutive boundaries in the 43rd. He departed soon after for a well-made 40, caught at short midwicket, but by then the match was firmly in Afghanistan’s grip.
Needing only 27 runs from the last seven overs, Shahidi and Nabi calmly guided their side to victory with 17 balls to spare.
Earlier, Bangladesh’s innings never truly gained momentum despite a 101-run fourth-wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz (60) and Towhid Hridoy (56). The pair revived the innings after an early collapse at 3 for 46 in the 12th over. Hridoy’s run-out after a mix-up with Mehidy broke the stand, and Rashid Khan quickly dismantled the middle order, trapping Mehidy, Jaker Ali, and Nurul Hasan in quick succession.
Omarzai had earlier set the tone with the new ball, claiming three wickets to rattle Bangladesh’s top order. Despite the brief resistance from Mehidy and Hridoy, Afghanistan’s disciplined bowling and Omarzai’s all-round heroics ensured a commanding win to take a 1–0 lead in the series.
Kabul gears up for AHKPL season 3, with opening ceremony scheduled for tomorrow
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has signed a three-season production and broadcast partnership with the Ayoubi Sports Complex, ensuring fans nationwide can enjoy every moment of the action on TV and digital platforms.
The third season of Afghanistan’s biggest domestic cricket event has a new name and major sponsor — it will now officially be known as the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) – Season 03.
The opening ceremony will be held tomorrow, Thursday October 9, and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television from 7pm to 9pm.
The much-anticipated league will officially kick off on Friday, featuring a doubleheader that promises explosive action for cricket fans across the country.
The first match will be broadcast from 2:45 pm, with the Kabul Knight Riders facing off against Kabul Zalmi. The second match will be broadcast from 7:45 pm, as Afghan Zwanan Speenghar go head-to-head with the Pamir Stars.
The league brings together some of Afghanistan’s top national players alongside promising young talents, providing a vital platform for rising stars to shine.
Six powerhouse teams will compete for the championship title over the coming weeks: Abaseen Defenders, Kabul Zalmi, Band-e-Ameer Stars, Kabul Knight Riders, Speenghar Warriors, and Pamir Stars.
The league has meanwhile quickly grown into one of Afghanistan’s most celebrated sporting events, known for its high-energy matches and passionate fan following.
Last season, Kabul Zalmi lifted the championship trophy, following the Shaheen Hunters’ victory in the league’s inaugural year.
With national icons, packed stadiums, and a powerful new title sponsor, AHKPL Season 03 is set to deliver Afghanistan’s most thrilling cricket season yet.
Fans across the country will be able to tune in to Ariana Television from Friday for the two pre-match shows from 2pm and 7pm respectively.
Bangladesh clinch T20I series against Afghanistan after tense chase
Bangladesh clinched the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan with a nervy two-wicket win in Sharjah, taking an unassailable 2–0 lead. Shoriful Islam was the standout performer, combining a brilliant spell of 1 for 13 with the ball and a crucial unbeaten 11 with the bat to guide his side home.
Afghanistan posted 146 after being put in to bat. Ibrahim Zadran (38) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (30) gave them a steady platform, but Bangladesh’s bowlers kept the scoring in check. Shoriful’s four overs cost just 13 runs, while Nasum Ahmed and Saifuddin also applied pressure. The final five overs produced only 40 runs as Afghanistan were restricted to a below-par total.
Bangladesh’s chase was far from straightforward. After losing early wickets to Azmatullah Omarzai, Shamim Hossain (33) and Jaker Ali (27) rebuilt with a 56-run stand. Shamim’s aggressive strokes, including two sixes, shifted momentum, but his dismissal sparked a collapse. From 102 for 4, Bangladesh crashed to 129 for 8, as Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, and Omarzai struck in quick succession.
With 19 needed off 12 balls and only two wickets in hand, Nurul Hasan and Shoriful produced a composed finish. Nurul struck a six off Noor at the start of the 19th over, and with wides and Shoriful’s boundary, the target was down to two runs from the final over. Shoriful then drove Omarzai’s first ball for four, sealing victory. Nurul remained unbeaten on 31 from 21 deliveries.
The result capped a commanding series win for Bangladesh, who held their nerve in back-to-back tense chases. The third T20I will be played on Sunday.
Khalilzad calls for Afghanistan-Pakistan negotiations after Kabul explosions
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate FM’s trip to India discussed
Saar: Discussion on Russian president’s visit to Tajikistan
WHO and UNICEF vaccinate 8.9 million Afghan children against measles
Afghanistan dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener
ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League
Global partners strengthen Afghan Islamic finance sector
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign $133 million trade agreements to boost food imports
NASA rover finds potential sign of ancient life in Martian rocks
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate FM’s trip to India discussed
Saar: Discussion on Russian president’s visit to Tajikistan
Tahawol: Outcome of Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: FM Muttaqi’s India visit after Moscow discussed
Tahawol: Two years after Hamas’ attack on Israel discussed
