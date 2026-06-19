David Hat-Trick Powers Canada to Historic 6-0 World Cup Victory Over Qatar

Jonathan David bagged a hat-trick as Canada secured ​their first ever World Cup finals victory and boosted their chances of reaching the knockout stages with a 6-0 thrashing of hapless ‌nine-man Qatar on Thursday.

The co-hosts’ joy at the resounding victory was tempered by a serious injury suffered by midfielder Ismael Kone, but they moved top of Group B with four points after two matches, while Qatar are bottom with one.

Canada next host second-placed Switzerland, who also have four points, in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Roared on by a vocal red-and-white crowd, Canada came out all ​guns blazing. Cyle Larin repaid coach Jesse Marsch’s faith in the 16th minute, reacting quickest after goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada saved David’s effort to ​give the hosts the lead.

Larin, who scored off the bench in Canada’s 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, had ⁠been handed a start alongside David, the country’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Canada doubled their advantage 13 minutes later, David meeting a cross with a powerful volley and ​the match swung completely in Canada’s favour when Qatar were reduced to 10 men.

A penalty was initially awarded for El Amin’s foul on Tajon Buchanan, but ​a VAR review ruled the offence occurred outside the area. The decision was downgraded to a free kick, but Homam Ahmed’s yellow card was upgraded to a red.

David added his second just before halftime, bundling home from close range after Abunada had saved Larin’s header, leaving Qatar with a mountain to climb.

Kone sustained his injury following a tackle by ​Assim Madibo and was carried off on a stretcher, but the 24-year-old was later seen sitting up and waving to the crowd, his left leg ​in a large inflatable protective boot.

Tempers and emotions spilled over following the incident and Madibo was shown a red card to reduce Qatar to nine men.

Substitute Nathan Saliba, who ‌replaced Kone, ⁠added the fourth by whipping in a free kick before running to the sideline and holding up Kone’s shirt in tribute to him.

Things went from bad to worse for Qatar as midfielder Mohammad Mannai turned the ball into his own net before David completed his hat-trick in stoppage time to compound a miserable night for the visitors.

There was plenty of bite to the contest, and Marsch turned that intensity into celebration at full-time, facing the stands and pumping his ​fists in front of a partisan ​crowd in a country better known ⁠for its ice hockey passion. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was also in attendance to support his team.

“We wanted to play the kind of football that would electrify the crowd. We wanted to showcase the kind of talent, the mentality ​that we have,” Marsch said.

“There is going to be 40 million Canadians that claim they were in the stadium ​today. But these ⁠55,000 were lucky.

“Ismael will be fine. We will get him good doctors — we’ll get him back. Obviously, our heart is with him, but that kid has got a big future and he’s a big part of everything we do,” Marsch said of Kone.

Qatar next face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle, with coach Julen Lopetegui ⁠insisting his side ​will regroup.

“We have two red cards, so those players are out for the next match,” ​Lopetegui said. “There is a big difference between the teams, and the next match will be more difficult. But we are not here because someone gave us a place. We are here because ​we earned it, and we will play and fight until the end.”

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