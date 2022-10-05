Dozens of Daesh members surrender in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: October 5, 2022)

As many as 59 Daesh members have laid down their arms recently in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Idrees, head of Nangarhar intelligence department, said that the militants had been operating in Chaparhar, Surkhrod, Khogyani, Lalpura, Achin and Spin Ghar districts.

The former militants said they regretted joining Daesh, and will never return.

“I have spent time with Daesh. I no longer work with them. I have surrendered to the Islamic Emirate, and I am ready to serve them,” said Najibullah, a former Daesh member.

“They were oppressing people, and we regretted joining them after looking at their oppression,” said Alauddin, a fomer Daesh member.

“I was a member of Daesh, and now I have surrendered to the Islamic Emirate. I will never join them again,” said Gulzar Khan, a former Daesh member.

Local elders also warned of consequences if those surrendered return to Daesh.

“They have been warned that if they return to Daesh, their houses will be torched, their assets will be seized and they will be expelled from the country,” said Malik Zahid, a tribal elder in Nangarhar.

Around 650 Daesh members have surrendered since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country in August last year.