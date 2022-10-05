Connect with us

Nangarhar

Dozens of Daesh members surrender in Nangarhar

Published

6 hours ago

 on
As many as 59 Daesh members have laid down their arms recently in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Idrees, head of Nangarhar intelligence department, said that the militants had been operating in Chaparhar, Surkhrod, Khogyani, Lalpura, Achin and Spin Ghar districts.

The former militants said they regretted joining Daesh, and will never return.

“I have spent time with Daesh. I no longer work with them. I have surrendered to the Islamic Emirate, and I am ready to serve them,” said Najibullah, a former Daesh member.

“They were oppressing people, and we regretted joining them after looking at their oppression,” said Alauddin, a fomer Daesh member.

“I was a member of Daesh, and now I have surrendered to the Islamic Emirate. I will never join them again,” said Gulzar Khan, a former Daesh member.

Local elders also warned of consequences if those surrendered return to Daesh.

“They have been warned that if they return to Daesh, their houses will be torched, their assets will be seized and they will be expelled from the country,” said Malik Zahid, a tribal elder in Nangarhar.

Around 650 Daesh members have surrendered since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country in August last year.

Nangarhar

IEA rejects rumors of assassination attempt on defense minister as ‘baseless’

Published

4 months ago

on

May 28, 2022

By

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has denied reports that an assassination attempt was made on the life of acting minister of defense, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaquob Mujahid, during his visit to Nangarhar.

In an interview with Afghan Voice Agency (AVA), deputy IEA spokesman Inamaullah Samangani said the reports were simply a baseless rumour.

Reports emerged Saturday that an attempt had been made on Mujahid’s life. The reports emerged after a video went viral on social media.

In the video, the deputy minister is seen addressing a gathering of people when a scuffle breaks out. The acting’s minister’s bodyguards quickly surround him and lead him to safety. 

Some media reports have said the incident happened on Saturday while others say Friday.

On Saturday, the ministry said however that Mujahid had been in Nangarhar on Friday and that he had visited military posts along the Durand Line – the border with Pakistan. 

 

Eight people die in Nangarhar traffic accident

Published

7 months ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

Eight people including four women and a child died and two others were injured when two vehicles collided in Nangarhar province on Monday evening, local officials confirmed.

According to officials, the incident took place in PD6 of Jalalabad city.

The officials said that four women, and one child died and another woman was injured.

Jawad Sherzad, head of Nangarhar traffic department, confirmed the accident and said that the injured people had been transferred to Nangarhar regional hospital for treatment.

Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials

Published

8 months ago

on

February 6, 2022

By

At least 50 Daesh (ISIS-K) militants have surrendered to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, local officials said on Sunday.

According to the IEA, the militants surrendered following mediation efforts by tribal elders.

Dr. Bashir, head of Nangarhar Intelligence Directorate, said that based on an amnesty decree, Daesh militants surrendered to the IEA and that the process is “ongoing”.

“Fifty of them are Daesh, who came from eight districts and surrendered to Islamic Emirate,” said Bashir.

The militants have also expressed remorse and said they regret having joined the group.

“They (Daesh) are very cruel people. I regret what I did. I came here by myself, on my own will, and surrendered to the Islamic Emirate. We did not come here by force,” said Inamullah, one former Daesh militant.

“We are thankful to the Taliban (IEA), they are our compatriots, and forgive us. We regret our past activities. We will not repeat our [past] activities in future,” said Pasarly, another former Daesh fighter.

Nangarhar’s tribal elders have however warned the newly surrendered militants that they will face harsh consequences if they rejoin Daesh.

“We have brought them here; they vowed that they will not rejoin Daesh; and they regret their past actions,” said Ghulam Ali Malik, a tribal elder.

“The tribal elders said if the former militants rejoin Daesh, they will burn down their homes and will expel them from Afghanistan,” said Malik Zainuddin, another tribal elder.

This comes after over 500 Daesh members surrendered to the IEA in Nangarhar following the takeover of power in mid-August.

