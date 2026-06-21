Germany could charter three deportation flights to Afghanistan a month

The FIFA Fan Festival has welcomed more than two million visitors across North America during the opening phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026, underlining the tournament’s growing popularity and festive atmosphere beyond the stadiums.

According to FIFA, the milestone was reached after the first 24 matches of the competition, with 1,992,302 visitors recorded across the 13 Host Cities before crowds pushed attendance beyond the two-million mark on Thursday.

Fan Festival venues have become major gathering points for supporters eager to watch matches on giant screens while enjoying live entertainment, cultural activities and local cuisine.

Mexico’s host cities have attracted the largest crowds so far. Mexico City’s iconic Zócalo has welcomed more than 527,000 visitors, while Monterrey and Guadalajara have drawn approximately 245,000 and 218,000 fans respectively. Venues across Canada and the United States have also reported strong attendance, with many operating at full capacity throughout the tournament’s opening week.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the success of the initiative, describing the FIFA Fan Festival as a key part of the tournament experience. He said the goal was to create spaces where local residents and visiting supporters could come together to celebrate football, enjoy entertainment and experience the culture of the host nations.

The tournament’s opening days saw large crowds gather across North America. Thousands of fans packed Mexico City’s Zócalo on the opening day to watch co-host Mexico begin its World Cup campaign with a victory, while similar scenes unfolded in Monterrey and Guadalajara.

The excitement followed special Countdown Concert events held in Mexico City, Los Angeles and Toronto, featuring performances by artists including Bryan Adams, The Beaches, Nora Fatehi, Vegedream, AHI and Wyclef Jean.

As Canada and the United States opened their World Cup campaigns with positive results, Fan Festival venues across both countries quickly filled to capacity.

Since then, host cities including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, Philadelphia and Vancouver have staged packed events featuring music, cultural showcases and football celebrations.

High-profile performances from artists such as Luis Fonsi, Pitbull, Jessie Reyez and Summer Walker have helped attract large audiences, while FIFA has announced an extensive programme of entertainment for the remainder of the tournament.

Upcoming performances are expected from Ludacris, Killer Mike, CeeLo Green, Davido, Mötley Crüe, The All-American Rejects, Flo Rida, Ashanti, Ja Rule and The Chainsmokers.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to continue until 19 July, organisers expect millions more supporters to visit the FIFA Fan Festival venues, making them a central part of the tournament’s celebration across Canada, Mexico and the United States.