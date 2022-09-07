Science & Technology
Google to finally unveil Pixel 7 smartphones on October 6
Google has announced the reveal date for its next generation smartphones — the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The flagship phones will be launched on October 6, just under a month after the launch of the latest iPhones.
This announcement follows leaks, speculations, leaked product videos and more.
Given that Google showed off the Pixel 7 back at its developers conference, I/O, back in May, we will now see the phone in all its glory — the redesigned camera housing, new colours, and exact specifications including a second generation Tensor SoC (system-on-a-chip).
In all likelihood, these phones will run Android 13 straight out of the box, as their predecessors (the still-excellent Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a).
India to design, build reusable rocket for global market
India has plans to design and build a new reusable rocket for the global market that would significantly cut the cost of launching satellites, a top Indian government official said on Monday.
Secretary in the Department of Space and Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath said “all of us want launches to be much cheaper than what we do today.”
Addressing the seventh ‘Bengaluru Space Expo 2022’ and later talking to reporters, he noted that at present it takes about $10,000 to $15,000 to put a one-kg payload into orbit, India’s Financial Express reported.
“We have to bring it down to $5,000 or even $1,000 per kg. Only way to do that is to make the rocket reusable. Today in India we don’t have reusable technology yet in launch vehicles (rockets),” Somanath said.
“So, the idea is the next rocket that we are going to build after GSLV Mk III should be a reusable rocket,” he added at the inaugural session of the international conference and exhibition.
Somanath said ISRO has been working on various technologies, including the one demonstrated with Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator (IAD), last week. “We will have to have a retro-propulsion to land it (rocket back on earth)”.
“So, it’s a big shift from what we do today,” he pointed out. “I would like to see this (proposal) taking shape in the next few months.”
“We would like to see such a rocket, a rocket which will be competitive-enough, a rocket that will be cost-conscious, production-friendly which will be built in India but operated globally for the services of the space sector,” he said.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying starlink satellites
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Sunday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on the east coast of Florida, carrying 51 Starlink internet satellites to orbit.
Also on board with Starlink Group 4-20 was Sherpa-LTC2, a space tug provided by Seattle-based company Spaceflight. The tug is carrying a payload for Boeing’s Varuna Technology Demonstration Mission (Varuna-TDM), which “aims to test V-band communications for a proposed constellation of 147 non-geostationary broadband satellites,” according to SpaceNews.
The first Sherpa-LTC orbital transfer vehicle was removed from a January 2022 SpaceX launch opportunity due to a propellant leak, SpaceNews added.
Sunday’s flight plan called for SpaceX to bring the first stage of its Falcon 9 rocket back to Earth for a soft touchdown on the droneship which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
The landing — the seventh for this particular booster — occurred as planned, about 8.5 minutes after launch.
Sherpa-LTC2 deployed from the Falcon 9’s upper stage about 49 minutes after liftoff, and the Starlinks followed suit 23 minutes after that, SpaceX confirmed via Twitter.
SpaceX has already sent more than 3,000 Starlink satellites into orbit, in an effort to create a huge constellation for broadband service targeted for remote areas.
Sunday’s launch was SpaceX’s 40th of the year and continued to add to the Starlink megaconstellation.
SpaceX has approval to launch 12,000 Starlink satellites and has asked an international regulator to give the thumbs-up to an additional 30,000.
In late August, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk announced plans to beam connectivity directly to smartphones using Starlink, in conjunction with T-Mobile. Another deal announced Tuesday will see Starlink service beamed to Royal Caribbean cruise ships.
Fuel leak delays NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission launch
NASA called off the second attempt to launch an ambitious test flight of its new moon rocket on Saturday, this time because of a leak that delayed fueling.
The space agency hoped to launch its Artemis 1 moon mission atop a towering Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket on Saturday, but a hydrogen fuel leak detected about seven hours before liftoff thwarted the attempt.
“We have a scrub for the day, a cutoff, of the launch attempt for Artemis 1,” NASA commentator Derrol Nail said about three hours before the scheduled launch.
The delay, the second this week for NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission, means the agency will have to wait until Monday at the earliest to make its next launch attempt. And that’s if the source of the leak can be fixed in time.
“We’ll go when it’s ready. We don’t go until then, and especially now on a test flight,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in televised comments after the scrub. “This is part of the space business.”
