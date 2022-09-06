India to design, build reusable rocket for global market

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2022)

India has plans to design and build a new reusable rocket for the global market that would significantly cut the cost of launching satellites, a top Indian government official said on Monday.

Secretary in the Department of Space and Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath said “all of us want launches to be much cheaper than what we do today.”

Addressing the seventh ‘Bengaluru Space Expo 2022’ and later talking to reporters, he noted that at present it takes about $10,000 to $15,000 to put a one-kg payload into orbit, India’s Financial Express reported.

“We have to bring it down to $5,000 or even $1,000 per kg. Only way to do that is to make the rocket reusable. Today in India we don’t have reusable technology yet in launch vehicles (rockets),” Somanath said.

“So, the idea is the next rocket that we are going to build after GSLV Mk III should be a reusable rocket,” he added at the inaugural session of the international conference and exhibition.

Somanath said ISRO has been working on various technologies, including the one demonstrated with Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator (IAD), last week. “We will have to have a retro-propulsion to land it (rocket back on earth)”.

“So, it’s a big shift from what we do today,” he pointed out. “I would like to see this (proposal) taking shape in the next few months.”

“We would like to see such a rocket, a rocket which will be competitive-enough, a rocket that will be cost-conscious, production-friendly which will be built in India but operated globally for the services of the space sector,” he said.