IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals go top as double-header delivers thrills

The first double-header day of IPL 2026 produced high drama and key shifts in the points table, with Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals climbing to the top two spots after registering important victories.

In the afternoon fixture, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians to secure crucial points early in the tournament. Later in the evening, Rajasthan Royals edged past Gujarat Titans in a thrilling contest, sealing their second consecutive win and moving to the top of the standings.

Rajasthan posted an imposing total of 210/6 in their 20 overs, powered by impressive half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel, who scored 75 off 42 balls, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who added 55 off 36 deliveries.

In response, Gujarat Titans looked competitive for large parts of the chase, thanks to a classy 73 from Sai Sudharsan. However, after a strong start, their innings faltered dramatically. From a comfortable 107/1, they slipped to 133/5, losing momentum under pressure.

Late resistance from Kagiso Rabada (23 not out) and stand-in captain Rashid Khan (24) brought the equation down to 10 runs needed off the final over, setting up a tense finish.

But Rajasthan’s Tushar Deshpande delivered under pressure, producing a superb final over filled with pinpoint yorkers. Despite conceding an early wide, he restricted the Titans to just four runs, sealing a narrow six-run victory for the Royals.

The result marked Gujarat Titans’ second consecutive loss in the tournament, while Rajasthan Royals continued their strong start. With early momentum on their side, both Rajasthan and Delhi will aim to maintain their form as the competition intensifies.

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