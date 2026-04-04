Punjab Kings clinch thrilling 5-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026

In an electrifying IPL 2026 clash at Chepauk, Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased down a challenging 210-run target set by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), winning by five wickets and extending their winning streak in the tournament. This marks Punjab’s ninth successful chase of 200+ runs this season, the most by any team so far.

CSK posted 209/5, powered by Ayush Mhatre’s 73 off 43 balls and Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 45 in the final overs. Sarfaraz Khan delivered a blistering cameo of 32 off 12 balls, injecting momentum in the middle overs, while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson provided steady contributions at the top. Xavier Bartlett and Marco Jansen claimed key wickets but were expensive during the death overs.

Chasing 210, PBKS got off to a strong start with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh hitting aggressively in the powerplay. Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a crucial fifty, pacing the chase effectively alongside Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis, who delivered under pressure in the final overs. Despite losing wickets at critical moments, including a run-out, Punjab maintained composure and crossed the finish line, needing 12 runs off the final over.

The match showcased CSK’s batting depth and Punjab’s resilience, thrilling fans with strategic running, fearless hitting, and a classic IPL finish.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) returned to winning ways with a 65-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while upcoming matches include Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals.

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