Sport
Afghanistan U-17s open their CAFA campaign against Kyrgyzstan
The match is scheduled to begin at 1:25 p.m. Kabul time, with all of Afghanistan’s matches set to be broadcast live across the country on Ariana Television.
Afghanistan’s under-17 national football team will kick off their CAFA U-17 Championship 2026 campaign against Kyrgyzstan on Monday, as the regional competition gets underway in Tashkent.
The opening fixture represents a key early test for the young Afghan side, which is aiming to make a strong impression in a tournament widely regarded as an important platform for emerging football talent in Central Asia.
The match is scheduled to begin at 1:25 p.m. Kabul time, with all of Afghanistan’s matches set to be broadcast live across the country on Ariana Television.
Afghanistan head into the tournament with a squad of promising young players, and coaching staff will be looking for a confident start against a competitive Kyrgyz side. In short-format regional competitions, opening matches often carry added significance, with momentum and goal difference playing a decisive role in shaping standings.
Five teams — Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan — are competing in this year’s edition, which follows a round-robin format. Each team faces the others once, leaving little margin for error in a tightly packed schedule.
Afghanistan U-17 Match Schedule (Live on Ariana Television)
Monday, 6 April: Afghanistan vs Kyrgyzstan — 1:25 PM
Tuesday, 7 April: Afghanistan vs Turkmenistan — 4:25 PM
Thursday, 9 April: Afghanistan vs Uzbekistan — 4:25 PM
Saturday, 11 April: Afghanistan vs Tajikistan — 1:25 PM
Semifinals: TBC (if qualified)
Final: TBC (if qualified)
The tournament runs from April 6 to April 13 and serves as a development stage for youth football in the region, offering players valuable international exposure while allowing national federations to assess rising talent.
Afghanistan’s youth teams are increasingly seen as central to the country’s long-term football ambitions. For many of the players, the CAFA U-17 Championship represents not only a chance to compete for silverware, but also an opportunity to showcase their abilities on a regional stage.
A strong result in the opening match could provide Afghanistan with an early boost in confidence and set the tone for the rest of their campaign, as they look to establish themselves among Central Asia’s next generation of football talent.
Sport
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals go top as double-header delivers thrills
The first double-header day of IPL 2026 produced high drama and key shifts in the points table, with Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals climbing to the top two spots after registering important victories.
In the afternoon fixture, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians to secure crucial points early in the tournament. Later in the evening, Rajasthan Royals edged past Gujarat Titans in a thrilling contest, sealing their second consecutive win and moving to the top of the standings.
Rajasthan posted an imposing total of 210/6 in their 20 overs, powered by impressive half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel, who scored 75 off 42 balls, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who added 55 off 36 deliveries.
In response, Gujarat Titans looked competitive for large parts of the chase, thanks to a classy 73 from Sai Sudharsan. However, after a strong start, their innings faltered dramatically. From a comfortable 107/1, they slipped to 133/5, losing momentum under pressure.
Late resistance from Kagiso Rabada (23 not out) and stand-in captain Rashid Khan (24) brought the equation down to 10 runs needed off the final over, setting up a tense finish.
But Rajasthan’s Tushar Deshpande delivered under pressure, producing a superb final over filled with pinpoint yorkers. Despite conceding an early wide, he restricted the Titans to just four runs, sealing a narrow six-run victory for the Royals.
The result marked Gujarat Titans’ second consecutive loss in the tournament, while Rajasthan Royals continued their strong start. With early momentum on their side, both Rajasthan and Delhi will aim to maintain their form as the competition intensifies.
The IPL continues to draw massive global audiences, and fans in Afghanistan can follow all the action live. Ariana Television Network (ATN) holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament in the country.
Matches are being aired live on Ariana Television, bringing every moment of the IPL directly to viewers. Fans are also encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for the latest updates, highlights and match coverage throughout the tournament.
Sport
Punjab Kings clinch thrilling 5-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026
The match showcased CSK’s batting depth and Punjab’s resilience, thrilling fans with strategic running, fearless hitting, and a classic IPL finish.
In an electrifying IPL 2026 clash at Chepauk, Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased down a challenging 210-run target set by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), winning by five wickets and extending their winning streak in the tournament. This marks Punjab’s ninth successful chase of 200+ runs this season, the most by any team so far.
CSK posted 209/5, powered by Ayush Mhatre’s 73 off 43 balls and Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 45 in the final overs. Sarfaraz Khan delivered a blistering cameo of 32 off 12 balls, injecting momentum in the middle overs, while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson provided steady contributions at the top. Xavier Bartlett and Marco Jansen claimed key wickets but were expensive during the death overs.
Chasing 210, PBKS got off to a strong start with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh hitting aggressively in the powerplay. Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a crucial fifty, pacing the chase effectively alongside Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis, who delivered under pressure in the final overs. Despite losing wickets at critical moments, including a run-out, Punjab maintained composure and crossed the finish line, needing 12 runs off the final over.
The match showcased CSK’s batting depth and Punjab’s resilience, thrilling fans with strategic running, fearless hitting, and a classic IPL finish.
Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) returned to winning ways with a 65-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while upcoming matches include Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) holds exclusive broadcasting rights in Afghanistan, airing all matches live. Fans are encouraged to follow ATN and Ariana News on social media for real-time updates, highlights, and coverage throughout the IPL 2026 season.
Sport
IPL 2026: SRH beat KKR by 65 runs to register first win
Looking ahead, Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings on Friday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bounced back to winning ways as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 65 runs in their IPL clash on Thursday.
Heinrich Klaasen starred with a composed 52 off 35 balls, guiding SRH to a competitive 226/8. In response, KKR struggled, losing early wickets and being bowled out for 161, slumping to their second consecutive defeat.
Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat (3/21), Ehsan Malinga (2/14), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/17) played key roles in restricting KKR.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Lucknow Super Giants edged out Delhi Capitals by just 2 runs in a low-scoring thriller. Lucknow posted 141 before Delhi fell short despite a composed chase, highlighting the unpredictability of T20 cricket.
Looking ahead, Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings on Friday. Chennai will aim to build early momentum with their balanced squad, while Punjab will rely on their strong batting and disciplined bowling to bounce back.
The IPL continues to draw massive global audiences, and fans in Afghanistan can follow all the action live. Ariana Television Network (ATN) holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament in the country.
Matches are being aired live on Ariana Television, bringing every moment of the IPL directly to viewers. Fans are also encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for the latest updates, highlights and match coverage throughout the tournament.
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