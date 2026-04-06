Afghanistan U-17s open their CAFA campaign against Kyrgyzstan

Afghanistan’s under-17 national football team will kick off their CAFA U-17 Championship 2026 campaign against Kyrgyzstan on Monday, as the regional competition gets underway in Tashkent.

The opening fixture represents a key early test for the young Afghan side, which is aiming to make a strong impression in a tournament widely regarded as an important platform for emerging football talent in Central Asia.

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:25 p.m. Kabul time, with all of Afghanistan’s matches set to be broadcast live across the country on Ariana Television.

Afghanistan head into the tournament with a squad of promising young players, and coaching staff will be looking for a confident start against a competitive Kyrgyz side. In short-format regional competitions, opening matches often carry added significance, with momentum and goal difference playing a decisive role in shaping standings.

Five teams — Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan — are competing in this year’s edition, which follows a round-robin format. Each team faces the others once, leaving little margin for error in a tightly packed schedule.

Afghanistan U-17 Match Schedule (Live on Ariana Television)

Monday, 6 April: Afghanistan vs Kyrgyzstan — 1:25 PM

Tuesday, 7 April: Afghanistan vs Turkmenistan — 4:25 PM

Thursday, 9 April: Afghanistan vs Uzbekistan — 4:25 PM

Saturday, 11 April: Afghanistan vs Tajikistan — 1:25 PM

Semifinals: TBC (if qualified)

Final: TBC (if qualified)

The tournament runs from April 6 to April 13 and serves as a development stage for youth football in the region, offering players valuable international exposure while allowing national federations to assess rising talent.

Afghanistan’s youth teams are increasingly seen as central to the country’s long-term football ambitions. For many of the players, the CAFA U-17 Championship represents not only a chance to compete for silverware, but also an opportunity to showcase their abilities on a regional stage.

A strong result in the opening match could provide Afghanistan with an early boost in confidence and set the tone for the rest of their campaign, as they look to establish themselves among Central Asia’s next generation of football talent.