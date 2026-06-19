IEA says Afghan air forces strike ISIS-K targets inside Pakistan

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan announced on Friday that Afghan air forces carried out overnight strikes targeting Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) positions in Pakistan’s Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

In a statement, the ministry said the targeted sites were being used by ISIS elements, allegedly backed by intelligence-linked networks, to plan and coordinate attacks against Afghanistan. It added that the locations had previously been connected to deadly attacks carried out inside the country.

According to the statement, strikes were conducted in the Gulistan area of Killa Abdullah district and the Shakar Ab Jungle Gardi area of Chagai district in Balochistan. Another operation reportedly targeted a facility in the Qambar Khel area of Orakzai district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where senior ISIS-K figures were said to be active.

The ministry said initial assessments show that key pre-identified targets were successfully hit during the operation. It emphasized that Afghanistan will use all available capabilities to counter threats against its national security and prevent future attacks.