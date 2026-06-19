Belgium says it cannot prevent Afghan delegation from attending EU talks in Brussels

Belgium’s Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, has said his government cannot block an Afghan delegation from traveling to Brussels for European Union-hosted talks, despite his personal opposition to inviting representatives of Afghanistan’s current authorities.

Speaking before parliament’s foreign relations committee on Wednesday, Prevot responded to questions from lawmakers regarding visas issued to members of the Afghan delegation, according to Belgian news agency Belga.

The foreign minister reiterated that he does not support inviting representatives of Afghanistan’s current administration and stressed that formal recognition of the authorities remains out of the question.

However, Prevot noted that Belgium’s role as host to the European Union’s institutions limits its ability to prevent foreign delegations invited by EU bodies from attending meetings in Brussels.

He confirmed that Belgian authorities had processed visa applications submitted by the Afghan delegation and that all necessary security checks had been completed.

The delegation is expected to travel to Brussels for discussions requested by the European Commission, with talks expected to focus on the return of Afghan refugees and migration-related issues.

The meeting comes as European governments continue to engage with Afghanistan’s authorities on practical matters, while maintaining that such contacts do not amount to formal diplomatic recognition.