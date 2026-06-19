OCHA warns Afghanistan still among countries with highest maternal mortality rates

Afghanistan continues to face one of the world’s highest maternal mortality rates, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which has warned that restrictions affecting women and girls could further hinder access to essential healthcare services.

Olga Cherevko, OCHA’s Head of Communications in Afghanistan, said in a post on X that frontline health workers are saving the lives of mothers and newborns every day despite significant challenges. She stressed that continued support for Afghanistan’s healthcare system is vital to maintaining life-saving maternal and newborn health services.

Cherevko also called on the international community to sustain humanitarian assistance, saying ongoing support is crucial to protecting the health and well-being of mothers and infants across the country.

The warning comes amid continued concerns over healthcare access and funding shortages, which aid organizations say could undermine progress in reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

Meanwhile, officials at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health have previously stated that maternal mortality has declined in recent years. The ministry has questioned figures published by some international organizations, arguing that such estimates do not reflect the reality on the ground and are not based on comprehensive national statistics.