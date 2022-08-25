Science & Technology
Incredible fossil reveals a giant lizard that ruled the sea with teeth and terror
The discovery of fossils of a giant marine lizard reveals how this ancient extinct beast would have ruled the sea 66 million years ago.
The beast is a newly discovered species of mosasaur, giant marine reptiles that hunted the oceans during the Late Cretaceous.
It’s called Thalassotitan atrox, and wear on its teeth along with other remains found at its excavation site suggest that this intimidating animal was no gentle giant – but feasted on difficult prey such as sea turtles, plesiosaurs, and other mosasaurs, Science Alert reported.
“Thalassotitan was an amazing, terrifying animal,” says paleontologist and evolutionary biologist Nick Longrich of the University of Bath in the UK.
“Imagine a Komodo dragon crossed with a great white shark crossed with a T. rex crossed with a killer whale.”
There is no reptile alive today that is on the scale of mosasaurs, which could reach lengths of 12 meters – twice the size of the largest modern reptiles, the crocodilians. But mosasaurs are related, instead and distantly, to modern snakes and iguanas.
The fossils were discovered in the phosphate fossil beds of Morocco, a region rich in diverse and excellently preserved Cretaceous and Miocene fossils.
The remains include skulls, vertebrae, limb bones, and phalanges. Together, they allowed for a complete description of Thalassotitan’s skull, jaw, and teeth, as well as the skeleton, shoulders, and forelimb.
The animal, Longrich and his team found, could likely grow to a length of around 9 to 10 meters – slightly larger than an orca. However its skull was nearly twice the length of the orca’s, coming in at around 1.5 meters long.
Science & Technology
Epaulette sharks can walk on land for two hours, researchers say
Researchers at a Florida university say a small but feisty species of carpet shark with an extraordinary ability to walk on land is evolving to better survive warming seas and the climate crisis.
The epaulette shark, commonly found on shallow reefs of Australia and New Guinea, can walk for up to 30 meters on dry land using paddle shaped fins, and survive hypoxia – a deficiency of oxygen – for up to two hours.
The Florida Atlantic University (FAU) biologists, and their research partners in Australia, say these remarkable abilities enable the reef-dwelling sharks to survive increasingly hostile environments as conditions change.
“Such locomotor traits may not only be key to survival but also may be related to their sustained physiological performance under challenging environmental conditions, including those associated with climate change,” the study, published in the integrative and comparative biology journal, says.
“Findings to date suggest that this species has adaptations to tolerate some, but perhaps not all, of the challenging conditions predicted for the 21st century.”
Marianne Porter, professor of biomechanics at FAU’s department of biological sciences, said the sharks are able to slow and fast walk, as well as swim, giving them an exceptional ability to cross land to reach more favorable conditions.
Science & Technology
Jupiter and its moons seen in stunning detail in new James Webb Telescope images
Never before have we been able to view the universe the way the James Webb Space Telescope is showing it to us now.
Our naked eye would never be able to see what the telescope sees: travelling through light and space, James Webb can see the origins of the universe – something our minds can hardly begin to grasp.
Working like a time machine, the first images shared by this powerful telescope on July 12 showed us far off galaxies, the death of stars, and the atmosphere of planets outside our solar system.
Now NASA scientists have released new shots of the solar system’s biggest planet, describing the results on Monday as “quite incredible”, Euronews reported.
The James Webb Telescope took the photos back in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.
One wide-field picture is particularly dramatic, showing the faint rings around the planet, as well as two tiny moons against a glittering background of galaxies.
“We’ve never seen Jupiter like this. It’s all quite incredible,” said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, of the University of California, Berkeley, who helped lead the observations.
“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest,” she added in a statement.
The infrared images were artificially colored in blue, white, green, yellow, and orange, according to the US-French research team, to make the features stand out.
Science & Technology
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.
Apple released two security reports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn’t receive wide attention outside of tech publications, AP reported.
Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access” to the device. That would allow intruders to impersonate the device’s owner and subsequently run any software in their name, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.
Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models.
Apple did not say in the reports how, where or by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered. In all cases, it cited an anonymous researcher.
Commercial spyware companies such as Israel’s NSO Group are known for identifying and taking advantage of such flaws, exploiting them in malware that surreptitiously infects targets’ smartphones, siphons their contents and surveils the targets in real time.
NSO Group has been blacklisted by the U.S. Commerce Department. Its spyware is known to have been used in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America against journalists, dissidents and human rights activists.
Security researcher Will Strafach said he had seen no technical analysis of the vulnerabilities that Apple has just patched. The company has previously acknowledged similarly serious flaws and, in what Strafach estimated to be perhaps a dozen occasions, has noted that it was aware of reports that such security holes had been exploited.
