Iran executes five Afghan nationals in one month, rights group reports

The human rights organization Hengaw has reported that Iranian authorities executed five Afghan nationals in the month of July 2025.

According to the group’s statement released on Sunday (August 3), a total of 96 prisoners were executed in Iran during July, with Afghan citizens among those put to death.

The report highlights a significant surge in executions compared to the same period last year.

In July 2024, at least 55 individuals were executed, while the July 2025 figures represent a 74.5% increase, amounting to 41 more executions.

Hengaw stated that most of those executed last month were convicted of drug-related offenses. However, the organization did not disclose the identities of the Afghan nationals involved, and Iranian authorities have yet to issue any official comment regarding the executions.

Earlier this year, the Iran Human Rights Organization reported in its annual review that at least 80 Afghan citizens were executed in Iran in 2024, raising serious concerns over due process and the treatment of foreign nationals within the Iranian judicial system.

The rising number of executions, particularly of foreign nationals, has drawn renewed criticism from international human rights advocates, who continue to call for greater transparency and accountability in Iran’s judicial procedures.