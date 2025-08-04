Connect with us

Iran executes five Afghan nationals in one month, rights group reports

In July 2024, at least 55 individuals were executed, while the July 2025 figures represent a 74.5% increase, amounting to 41 more executions.

4 minutes ago

The human rights organization Hengaw has reported that Iranian authorities executed five Afghan nationals in the month of July 2025.

According to the group’s statement released on Sunday (August 3), a total of 96 prisoners were executed in Iran during July, with Afghan citizens among those put to death.

The report highlights a significant surge in executions compared to the same period last year.

Hengaw stated that most of those executed last month were convicted of drug-related offenses. However, the organization did not disclose the identities of the Afghan nationals involved, and Iranian authorities have yet to issue any official comment regarding the executions.

Earlier this year, the Iran Human Rights Organization reported in its annual review that at least 80 Afghan citizens were executed in Iran in 2024, raising serious concerns over due process and the treatment of foreign nationals within the Iranian judicial system.

The rising number of executions, particularly of foreign nationals, has drawn renewed criticism from international human rights advocates, who continue to call for greater transparency and accountability in Iran’s judicial procedures.

Imran Khan warns against military operations in KP, calls for dialogue with Afghanistan

Khan also emphasized the need to improve relations with Afghanistan, calling it a “Muslim neighbour” with whom all disputes should be settled through talks rather than force.

3 hours ago

August 4, 2025

Pakistan’s former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has warned against any renewed military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging instead for dialogue with both local communities and neighbouring Afghanistan to resolve security concerns.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Khan said he had conveyed a “clear message” to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur that “under no circumstances” should military action be reintroduced in the province or its tribal belt.

“When the military and the people confront each other, it is the institution of the military that suffers most,” Khan stated. “Military operations are never the solution. Issues must be resolved through dialogue, in accordance with local traditions.”

Khan also emphasized the need to improve relations with Afghanistan, calling it a “Muslim neighbour” with whom all disputes should be settled through talks rather than force.

His remarks come amid rising tensions in parts of KP and growing speculation about a potential new counterinsurgency campaign in the region. Local communities, particularly in former tribal areas, have repeatedly expressed frustration over ongoing insecurity and a lack of inclusive political dialogue.

UN chief: New regional SDG centre will support Afghanistan’s path to peace and self-sufficiency

20 hours ago

August 3, 2025

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday highlighted the critical role of a newly established UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan, describing it as a vital step toward addressing the pressing challenges facing the region — especially in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the launch event at the Centre for Sustainable Development Goals in Kazakhstan, Guterres announced the signing of the host country agreement for the centre, which will operate in partnership with UN Resident Coordinators and Country Teams across the region.

“It will contribute to accelerating progress toward the 2030 Agenda in Central Asia and Afghanistan – driven by the spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility that defines the United Nations,” said the Secretary-General.

According to Guterres, the Centre will prioritize data-driven policymaking, foster innovation, and amplify the voices of marginalized communities.

He stressed that such collaboration is especially urgent in the context of Afghanistan, where millions continue to suffer under the weight of poverty, displacement, natural disasters, and a fragile humanitarian situation.

“The people of Afghanistan continue to face immense hardship – from entrenched poverty and mass displacement to earthquakes, climate shocks, and a fragile humanitarian landscape,” he said. “They deserve peace, stability, and a better future.”

The Secretary-General also expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its growing cooperation with the UN and its role in hosting the Centre.

“This Centre will work with partners across the region and the international community to support Afghanistan’s path to sustainable development – with full respect for human rights, including the rights of women and girls, and with a focus on economic self-sufficiency, peace, and dignity,” Guterres added.

 

UN highlights urgent need for climate action in vulnerable Kabul

UN-Habitat says four out of five Kabul residents live in informal housing areas. Estimates put Kabul population at over 4 million.

22 hours ago

August 3, 2025

Kabul housing

As climate pressures mount, Afghanistan’s capital Kabul — home to over 40% of the country’s urban population — is facing compounding urban crises, with the majority of its residents living in informal settlements that are highly vulnerable to extreme weather and water scarcity.

According to a recent post by UN-Habitat on social media platform X, four out of five Kabul residents live in informal housing areas. These densely populated neighborhoods lack basic infrastructure such as sewage systems, drainage, and secure housing, making them particularly exposed to flooding, landslides, and heatwaves driven by climate change.

“These communities are particularly vulnerable to extreme weather events, underscoring the urgent need for climate action,” UN-Habitat stated.

The warning comes amid growing concerns about Kabul’s rapidly depleting water resources.

Years of unregulated groundwater extraction, population growth, and prolonged droughts have left large parts of the city at risk of running dry.

Officials have acknowledged that without sustainable water management and urgent investment in infrastructure, the capital could face a severe water crisis in the near future.

Kabul’s water table has dropped dramatically over the past two decades. With limited access to piped water systems, many residents rely on private wells or water tankers, both of which are increasingly unreliable and unaffordable for lower-income families.

The Islamic Emirate government recently called for action on groundwater management. However, progress remains slow amid economic constraints, limited international funding, and the growing demands of a city whose population has more than doubled since 2001.

Urban planners and aid organizations warn that without coordinated climate adaptation strategies—including improved housing, water conservation efforts, and climate-resilient infrastructure—millions of Kabul’s residents could face worsening living conditions and displacement.

The situation highlights broader challenges facing Afghanistan, where decades of conflict, climate vulnerability, and underinvestment in public services have severely weakened the country’s capacity to adapt to a changing environment.

According to official United Nations data, Kabul’s population is estimated at 4.1 million as of mid‑2024, however, more recent urban-area estimates from UN World Urbanization Prospects put Kabul’s population around 4.877 million in 2025, reflecting ongoing growth and expansion into surrounding suburbs

