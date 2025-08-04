Imran Khan warns against military operations in KP, calls for dialogue with Afghanistan

Pakistan’s former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has warned against any renewed military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging instead for dialogue with both local communities and neighbouring Afghanistan to resolve security concerns.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Khan said he had conveyed a “clear message” to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur that “under no circumstances” should military action be reintroduced in the province or its tribal belt.

“When the military and the people confront each other, it is the institution of the military that suffers most,” Khan stated. “Military operations are never the solution. Issues must be resolved through dialogue, in accordance with local traditions.”

Khan also emphasized the need to improve relations with Afghanistan, calling it a “Muslim neighbour” with whom all disputes should be settled through talks rather than force.

His remarks come amid rising tensions in parts of KP and growing speculation about a potential new counterinsurgency campaign in the region. Local communities, particularly in former tribal areas, have repeatedly expressed frustration over ongoing insecurity and a lack of inclusive political dialogue.