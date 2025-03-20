Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister opposes military operations in the province

(Last Updated On: )

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said no military operations will be allowed in the province.

Gandapur said despite the deaths of militants in Pakistan, militants continue to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan in large numbers, Geo News reported on Thursday.

He added that 9,500 to 11,500 militants had entered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and about 22,500 others were on the Afghan side.

Gandapur said that former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan must be released from prison to make progress on security issues.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are planned on Afghan soil.

The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied the claim, saying Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failure”.