Health
Monkeypox cases rise by 77% in latest WHO weekly count
The World Health Organization on Thursday reported a 77 percent weekly increase in the number of lab-confirmed monkeypox cases, to more than 6,000 worldwide, and two more deaths in parts of Africa.
Most of the cases were reported in Europe and Africa, the WHO said.
WHO said it counted 6,027 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox from 59 countries as of Monday, an increase of 2,614 cases since its last count for the week that ended June 27. It said three people have now died in connection with the outbreak, all of them in Africa.
The agency said nine additional countries had reported cases, while 10 countries had not reported any new cases for more than three weeks, which is the maximum incubation period.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday he remained “concerned by the scale and spread of the virus,” noting that over 80 percent of the cases turned up in Europe. He said he would convene the next meeting of a WHO expert panel that is monitoring the outbreak for no later than the week of July 18.
Most monkeypox patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.
Cases began emerging in Europe and the United States in May. Many of the individuals who contracted the virus had traveled internationally.
Health
Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus
Two people in Ghana who later died tested positive for Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
Tests conducted in Ghana came back positive, but those results must be confirmed by a laboratory in Senegal for the cases to be considered confirmed, the WHO said in a statement, Reuters reported.
The two patients in the southern Ashanti region both had symptoms including diarrhoea, fever, nausea and vomiting, before dying in hospital, the statement said.
If the cases are confirmed, this would be only the second outbreak of Marburg in West Africa. The first ever case of the virus was detected last year in Guinea, with no further cases identified.
“Preparations for a possible outbreak response are being set up swiftly as further investigations are underway,” the WHO said.
There have been a dozen major Marburg outbreaks since 1967, mostly in southern and eastern Africa. Fatality rates have varied from 24% to 88% in past outbreaks depending on the virus strain and case management, according to the WHO.
Health
Polio found in UK for first time since 1984, but risk of mass infection ‘low’
UK health officials have urged people to make sure they are vaccinated against polio, after several sewage samples in London tested positive for the poliovirus towards the end of June.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said a poliovirus strain was detected during routine surveillance of waste water in February. A mutated version of the same strain was picked up again in the following months, suggesting the virus has spread between individuals, allowing it to evolve.
Nature.com reported the virus is called vaccine-derived poliovirus. It is a strain of (weakened) poliovirus that would have originally been found in oral polio vaccines, but has changed over time to behave more like a wild type, or naturally occurring, poliovirus.
Vaccine-derived poliovirus can spread through faeces or respiratory secretions. On rare occasions, it can infect the nervous system, causing paralysis and breathing problems in unvaccinated people.
No people with symptoms of polio — including paralysis — have been reported so far, but health authorities are asking doctors to look out for, and report, any symptoms of the disease.
The last case of wild polio contracted in the United Kingdom was in 1984, and the country was declared polio-free in 2003.
Scientists say that, at the moment, there’s no reason to panic and that the form of virus that was detected in waste water poses a low risk to health: vaccination easily prevents the disease it causes, they said.
Health
UAE sets up field hospital to treat Afghan earthquake victims
The United Arab Emirates has set up a 1,000-square meter field hospital in Paktika province to help treat injured earth-quake victims.
The deadly 6.1-magnitude earthquake last month killed over 1,000 people, injured at least another 2,000 and destroyed or damaged more than 10,000 houses.
The field hospital was sent by the UAE as part of a wide-ranging relief aid package that has been delivered to Afghanistan since the earthquake struck last month.
The field hospital includes 75 beds, 20 oxygen cylinders and two operating theaters and will contribute to a rapid medical response unit for those injured who require urgent medical assistance, UAE media reported Monday.
Eisa Aldhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, said: “Establishing the field hospital comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to respond to challenges and provide rapid medical intervention and life-saving treatment to those in difficult-to-reach areas most affected by the earthquake.”
Scientists discover giant, meat-eating new dinosaur species in Argentina
Monkeypox cases rise by 77% in latest WHO weekly count
Nine die in Nuristan flashfloods
Biden says ME more ‘stable, secure’; critic points out ‘shambolic’ withdrawal
Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul-Adha as country battles COVID-19 surge
Ariana Afghan Airlines plans to buy four more planes
Seven Daesh members killed in Takhar operation
Afghanistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe with 21–run victory
Afghanistan beats Zimbabwe by six wickets in first T20I
India beats Afghanistan 2-1 in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
‘Zarif Baba’ shot dead in India
-
Featured5 days ago
Saudi welcomes biggest Hajj pilgrimage since start of pandemic
-
Latest News5 days ago
Uzbekistan pledges to expand economic ties with Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA official cites economic woes as a reason for closure of girls’ schools
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA reclaiming usurped land in Herat
-
Latest News4 days ago
New UNAMA head takes up post, meets with IEA’s senior officials
-
Regional4 days ago
Herat girls call for reopening of their schools
-
Business4 days ago
Kabul municipality threatens to shut down factories over pollution problemt