Japan donates $240,000 to support health services in Afghanistan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has received a humanitarian contribution of $240,000 from Japan to support health services in Afghanistan.

WHO said in a statement the assistance will enable the organization to address urgent health needs while strengthening essential health services.

WHO’s share of the funding will support the continued delivery of life-saving care for the most vulnerable populations – including women, children and displaced families – with a particular focus on maintaining substance use treatment centres and ensuring the availability of critical emergency medical supplies where they are most needed, the statement said.

“We are thankful to the People and Government of Japan for standing with the people of Afghanistan at this challenging time. Their support helps keep essential health services running, including care for people with substance use problems and emergency medical services. This partnership allows WHO to respond quickly and deliver care to the communities that are most vulnerable,” said Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative to Afghanistan.

Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Kenichi Masamoto, said: “Japan is deeply concerned about the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Afghanistan and is pleased to support WHO in strengthening essential health services. By prioritizing areas like substance use treatment and emergency care, Japan reaffirms its commitment to the health, resilience and future well-being of the Afghan people.”

WHO emphasized that it will continue working with national and international partners to improve health systems, enhance emergency preparedness, and ensure access to essential services across Afghanistan.