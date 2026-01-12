Japan donates $240,000 to support health services in Afghanistan

Connect with us

The World Health Organization (WHO) has received a humanitarian contribution of $240,000 from Japan to support health services in Afghanistan.

WHO said in a statement the assistance will enable the organization to address urgent health needs while strengthening essential health services.

WHO’s share of the funding will support the continued delivery of life-saving care for the most vulnerable populations – including women, children and displaced families – with a particular focus on maintaining substance use treatment centres and ensuring the availability of critical emergency medical supplies where they are most needed, the statement said.

“We are thankful to the People and Government of Japan for standing with the people of Afghanistan at this challenging time. Their support helps keep essential health services running, including care for people with substance use problems and emergency medical services. This partnership allows WHO to respond quickly and deliver care to the communities that are most vulnerable,” said Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative to Afghanistan.

Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Kenichi Masamoto, said: “Japan is deeply concerned about the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Afghanistan and is pleased to support WHO in strengthening essential health services. By prioritizing areas like substance use treatment and emergency care, Japan reaffirms its commitment to the health, resilience and future well-being of the Afghan people.”

WHO emphasized that it will continue working with national and international partners to improve health systems, enhance emergency preparedness, and ensure access to essential services across Afghanistan.

Health

India delivers ambulances to Afghanistan amid growing health cooperation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 28, 2025

By

India has delivered a batch of ambulances to Afghanistan as health cooperation between the two countries continues to strengthen.

In October, during a visit by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India, New Delhi announced its plan to donate 20 ambulances to Afghanistan as a gesture of goodwill.

The delivery forms part of the expanding partnership between the two countries in the healthcare sector. Recently, Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, Noor Jalal Jalali, visited New Delhi and noted that Kabul is exploring alternative avenues for procuring medicines, reducing reliance on Pakistan.

 
 
Health

Afghan Health Minister hails India visit as new chapter in bilateral ties

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 23, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, Noor Jalal Jalali, has described his recent visit to India as an important new chapter in strengthening health cooperation between Kabul and New Delhi.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday, Jalali said the trip focused on expanding bilateral health collaboration and addressing key challenges facing Afghanistan’s healthcare system. He outlined the main objectives of the visit as preventing potential medicine shortages, standardizing traditional medicine, importing high-quality and affordable medicines, building the capacity of health workers through training programs, facilitating medical treatment for Afghan patients in India, and developing professional expertise in traditional medicine.

Jalali said India and relevant institutions made several concrete commitments during the visit. These include the provision of vaccines worth $5 million, a radiotherapy machine for cancer treatment valued at $3 million, five tons of cancer medicines worth $1 million, a CT scan machine valued at $300,000, and support for the construction of a hospital and a specialized thalassemia treatment center valued at $500,000.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Public Health, the visit also resulted in agreements on capacity-building programs for specialists and healthcare workers, the donation of 70,000 medical ampoules by an Afghan investor, plans to establish a research center and an institute of traditional medicine in Kabul, the transfer of high-quality medicines to Afghanistan, meeting market needs, and increased investment in the health sector.

The ministry said these outcomes represent significant progress in enhancing healthcare services and long-term cooperation between Afghanistan and India.

Health

Afghan health minister hails India’s support, calls medical visas vital for patients

Jalali said India is planning to build a 30-bed hospital in Kabul’s Bagrami district, which is expected to include an oncology center, a trauma unit, and maternal and child healthcare clinics.

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 22, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, Noor Jalal Jalali, has praised India’s long-standing support for Afghanistan’s healthcare sector, describing Indian medical visas as a “vital humanitarian channel” for Afghan patients.

In an interview with an Indian television network, during his official visit to New Delhi, Jalali said Afghans have long relied on India for medical treatment, noting that the facilitation of medical visas has enabled thousands of patients to access advanced healthcare services in recent years.

He welcomed India’s contributions to Afghanistan’s health infrastructure, highlighting the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kabul as one of the country’s most important pediatric hospitals.

India has supported the facility through the establishment of a thalassemia center, a modern diagnostic unit, upgrades to heating systems, and plans to provide a CT scan machine.

Jalali said India is also planning to build a 30-bed hospital in Kabul’s Bagrami district, which is expected to include an oncology center, a trauma unit, and maternal and child healthcare clinics.

He added that India has fitted around 75 Afghan patients with prosthetic limbs under the Jaipur Foot program and donated 20 ambulances.

During talks with India’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jalali called for expanded cooperation in medical equipment, pharmaceutical regulation, training of healthcare workers, and the supply of essential medicines, particularly cancer drugs. He said India has pledged to provide these medicines on an urgent basis.

The Afghan health minister stressed the importance of capacity building, including training Afghan doctors in India and deploying Indian medical teams to Afghanistan.

He also said agreements have been reached to cooperate in traditional medicine, including Ayurveda and Unani practices, with plans to establish a Traditional Medicine Institute and Research Center in Afghanistan.

Jalali noted that Afghanistan has diversified its pharmaceutical import routes to ensure a steady supply of medicines and address concerns over counterfeit and substandard drugs through stronger regulation.

He described Afghanistan–India relations as people-centric and rooted in humanitarian values, expressing hope that cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and medical infrastructure will continue to deepen.

