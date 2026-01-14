Health
Afghan deputy health minister urges increased international support for health sector
Abdul Wali Haqqani, Afghanistan’s Deputy Public Health Minister for Health Services, has called for increased international assistance to strengthen the country’s health sector, stressing the need for sustained and growing financial support.
Speaking at the an international conference in Qatar, Haqqani highlighted critical needs in vaccination programs, primary healthcare, maternal and child health, and preparedness for emergency and epidemic diseases.
He emphasized that aligning international health assistance with Afghanistan’s national health policy would not only improve service quality but also ensure more effective and transparent management of resources.
The deputy minister added that the Ministry of Public Health views such global forums as vital for enhancing cooperation, building trust, and delivering equitable and sustainable healthcare services to the Afghan population.
Health
Japan donates $240,000 to support health services in Afghanistan
The World Health Organization (WHO) has received a humanitarian contribution of $240,000 from Japan to support health services in Afghanistan.
WHO said in a statement the assistance will enable the organization to address urgent health needs while strengthening essential health services.
WHO’s share of the funding will support the continued delivery of life-saving care for the most vulnerable populations – including women, children and displaced families – with a particular focus on maintaining substance use treatment centres and ensuring the availability of critical emergency medical supplies where they are most needed, the statement said.
“We are thankful to the People and Government of Japan for standing with the people of Afghanistan at this challenging time. Their support helps keep essential health services running, including care for people with substance use problems and emergency medical services. This partnership allows WHO to respond quickly and deliver care to the communities that are most vulnerable,” said Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative to Afghanistan.
Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Kenichi Masamoto, said: “Japan is deeply concerned about the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Afghanistan and is pleased to support WHO in strengthening essential health services. By prioritizing areas like substance use treatment and emergency care, Japan reaffirms its commitment to the health, resilience and future well-being of the Afghan people.”
WHO emphasized that it will continue working with national and international partners to improve health systems, enhance emergency preparedness, and ensure access to essential services across Afghanistan.
Health
India delivers ambulances to Afghanistan amid growing health cooperation
Health
Afghan Health Minister hails India visit as new chapter in bilateral ties
Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, Noor Jalal Jalali, has described his recent visit to India as an important new chapter in strengthening health cooperation between Kabul and New Delhi.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday, Jalali said the trip focused on expanding bilateral health collaboration and addressing key challenges facing Afghanistan’s healthcare system. He outlined the main objectives of the visit as preventing potential medicine shortages, standardizing traditional medicine, importing high-quality and affordable medicines, building the capacity of health workers through training programs, facilitating medical treatment for Afghan patients in India, and developing professional expertise in traditional medicine.
Jalali said India and relevant institutions made several concrete commitments during the visit. These include the provision of vaccines worth $5 million, a radiotherapy machine for cancer treatment valued at $3 million, five tons of cancer medicines worth $1 million, a CT scan machine valued at $300,000, and support for the construction of a hospital and a specialized thalassemia treatment center valued at $500,000.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Public Health, the visit also resulted in agreements on capacity-building programs for specialists and healthcare workers, the donation of 70,000 medical ampoules by an Afghan investor, plans to establish a research center and an institute of traditional medicine in Kabul, the transfer of high-quality medicines to Afghanistan, meeting market needs, and increased investment in the health sector.
The ministry said these outcomes represent significant progress in enhancing healthcare services and long-term cooperation between Afghanistan and India.
Afghanistan and Indonesia call for expanding bilateral cooperation
Afghan deputy health minister urges increased international support for health sector
Chinese envoy, Afghan official discuss ways to strengthen tourism cooperation
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce officials meet FM Muttaqi to discuss trade issues
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor criticizes chief minister for ‘defending Afghanistan’
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tahawol: Expansion of Afghanistan–India relations discussed
Saar: Possible Iran–US conflict reviewed
Tahawol: Donald Trump says Iran wants to talk to US
Saar: KP Chief Minister denies claims of Afghan soil being used against Pakistan
Tahawol: Iran’s ongoing crisis and its consequences discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Health Ministry holds meeting on halting medicine imports from Pakistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan Foreign Ministry holds diplomacy training program with Qatar’s cooperation
-
International Sports3 days ago
ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense to recruit more forces
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s mines ministry sends technical team to Uzbekistan for training
-
Business2 days ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Germany admits 32 more Afghans stranded in Pakistan