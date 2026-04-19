Mujahid rejects claims alleging links between Islamic Emirate officials and Al-Qaeda

Authorities in Afghanistan have launched a new online platform aimed at improving media access to official information and strengthening communication with journalists.

The website, titled “Parmakhtag” (Progress: A Source of Information on Afghanistan’s Developments), was unveiled on Sunday at the Presidential Palace during a ceremony attended by senior officials.

The launch coincided with the publication of the 100th issue of the government’s “Arg Page.”

Speaking at the event, Abdul Wasi, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office, highlighted the role of information in shaping modern societies.

“Information plays a decisive role in managing and guiding societies,” he said, adding that the government supports media institutions and is committed to facilitating public access to information.

He said authorities aim to provide an enabling environment for media activity and are committed to sharing information transparently.

Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the platform would serve as a centralised source of accurate and reliable data for journalists.

He added that the initiative is intended to improve transparency, provide verified information on government activities, and counter what he described as misinformation. Mujahid said content published on the platform would be managed responsibly and serve as a credible reference for media outlets.

He also called on government spokespersons to share updates promptly to ensure timely public access to information, and encouraged journalists to make use of the platform.

At the same event, Hujatullah Mujadidi, head of the Afghan Free Journalists Union, said local media had fulfilled their professional responsibilities during recent tensions with Pakistan. However, he noted that existing support for media organisations remained insufficient and called for further measures to strengthen freedom of expression.

Mujadidi also urged authorities to release four detained journalists, describing such a move as a sign of goodwill toward the media community.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Economy Latif Nazari emphasised the growing importance of media in what he described as an evolving “information environment,” saying it plays a key role in conveying developments within the country to both domestic and international audiences.

The “Parmakhtag” platform is expected to function as a central information hub for Afghan media, as authorities seek to streamline communication and broaden access to official data.