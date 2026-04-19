Latest News
Mujahid rejects claims alleging links between Islamic Emirate officials and Al-Qaeda
The spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, has strongly denied claims that members of the administration maintain ties with Al-Qaeda.
Responding to media reports on an ongoing analytical project mapping over 1,200 IEA officials by the Middle East Institute, Mujahid issued an audio statement and described the allegations as inaccurate. He also said they were “firmly rejected.”
He said the Islamic Emirate has no need to maintain relations with transnational groups, adding that such claims misrepresent the current situation in Afghanistan.
Mujahid also argued that reports of this nature are intended to mislead public opinion and generate negative narratives about the Islamic Emirate.
Latest News
CSTO, UN stress ‘Afghanistan factor’ in Central Asia security discussions
They also emphasized closer coordination with UN bodies to strengthen regional responses to emerging threats.
Officials from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the United Nations have underscored the significance of the “Afghanistan factor” in regional stability during talks held in Moscow.
The meeting brought together CSTO Deputy Secretary General Samat Ordabayev and Kaha Imnadze, Special Representative and head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.
Discussions focused on evolving security dynamics across Central Asia, with particular attention to developments linked to Afghanistan.
According to the CSTO, both sides highlighted the importance of sustained monitoring of the situation in Afghanistan, alongside preventive measures aimed at addressing potential risks.
They also emphasized closer coordination with UN bodies to strengthen regional responses to emerging threats.
In a statement, the CSTO said that “ongoing monitoring of the impact of the Afghanistan factor on regional peace and security, as well as preventive actions to counter emerging threats, remain key priorities.”
The talks come amid repeated assurances from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan that its territory will not be used to threaten other countries and that border security remains under control.
At the same time, some analysts suggest that continued references to the “Afghanistan factor” in regional forums may reflect wider political dynamics, including efforts to shape engagement with Kabul.
Separately, CSTO Secretary General Talatbek Masadykov has indicated that a broader security meeting involving Afghanistan and Central Asian states is expected later this year, with participation from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Latest News
Afghanistan launches media platform to improve access to information
Head of the Afghan Free Journalists Union, said local media had fulfilled their professional responsibilities during recent tensions with Pakistan.
Authorities in Afghanistan have launched a new online platform aimed at improving media access to official information and strengthening communication with journalists.
The website, titled “Parmakhtag” (Progress: A Source of Information on Afghanistan’s Developments), was unveiled on Sunday at the Presidential Palace during a ceremony attended by senior officials.
The launch coincided with the publication of the 100th issue of the government’s “Arg Page.”
Speaking at the event, Abdul Wasi, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office, highlighted the role of information in shaping modern societies.
“Information plays a decisive role in managing and guiding societies,” he said, adding that the government supports media institutions and is committed to facilitating public access to information.
He said authorities aim to provide an enabling environment for media activity and are committed to sharing information transparently.
Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the platform would serve as a centralised source of accurate and reliable data for journalists.
He added that the initiative is intended to improve transparency, provide verified information on government activities, and counter what he described as misinformation. Mujahid said content published on the platform would be managed responsibly and serve as a credible reference for media outlets.
He also called on government spokespersons to share updates promptly to ensure timely public access to information, and encouraged journalists to make use of the platform.
At the same event, Hujatullah Mujadidi, head of the Afghan Free Journalists Union, said local media had fulfilled their professional responsibilities during recent tensions with Pakistan. However, he noted that existing support for media organisations remained insufficient and called for further measures to strengthen freedom of expression.
Mujadidi also urged authorities to release four detained journalists, describing such a move as a sign of goodwill toward the media community.
Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Economy Latif Nazari emphasised the growing importance of media in what he described as an evolving “information environment,” saying it plays a key role in conveying developments within the country to both domestic and international audiences.
The “Parmakhtag” platform is expected to function as a central information hub for Afghan media, as authorities seek to streamline communication and broaden access to official data.
International Sports
Sunrisers and DC secure wins as IPL momentum builds
With teams jostling for early dominance, Sunday’s matches could prove pivotal in shaping the race for playoff positions.
The Indian Premier League delivered another day of high drama on Saturday, with Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad registering important victories to boost their campaigns.
Delhi Capitals produced a composed chase to defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in Bengaluru. Recovering from early setbacks, half-centuries from KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs steadied the innings before a late flourish sealed the win with one ball to spare.
In Hyderabad, Sunrisers held their nerve to edge Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in a tightly contested match. Despite Chennai being well-placed in their chase of 195, disciplined bowling at the death turned the game in Hyderabad’s favour, highlighting their growing depth in attack.
The results leave both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on six points, strengthening their positions in a tightly packed mid-table race as the tournament gathers pace.
Attention now shifts to Sunday’s fixtures, with two matches set to shape the standings further.
In Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. Kolkata are under pressure after a string of defeats and are still searching for their first win, while Rajasthan will look to bounce back after a recent setback despite a strong start to the season.
Later, Punjab Kings face Lucknow Super Giants, with Punjab entering the clash as one of the form teams of the tournament. Unbeaten so far, they will aim to maintain momentum against a Lucknow side struggling for consistency and dealing with injury concerns.
With teams jostling for early dominance, Sunday’s matches could prove pivotal in shaping the race for playoff positions.
IPL fans can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television today to watch the scheduled double-header. Ariana Television will broadcast the matches live and exclusively across Afghanistan.
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