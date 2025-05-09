Latest News
Mujahid: We will investigate Afghan prisoner’s death in Iran
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, responded to the death of an Afghan prisoner who had gone on a hunger strike in Iran’s Ghezel Hesar Prison, saying that the case is being pursued.
“We are concerned about the condition of Afghan prisoners in other countries, and we are following up on the case that occurred in Iran. It is regrettable. We are making our final efforts. Host countries must uphold all principles regarding migrants and treat prisoners properly,” said Mujahid.
The Afghan prisoner, identified as Nabi Bayati, died following a hunger strike in protest against the behavior of prison officials at Iran’s Ghezel Hesar Prison.
Iranian media reported that Nabi Bayati cited “discriminatory and degrading treatment by prison authorities” as the reason for his hunger strike.
According to reports, in recent days, the prisoner had gone on a hunger strike in protest against the decision of the authorities and their degrading behavior after being transferred to Unit One of the prison, which is considered one of the most overcrowded and tense sections of the facility.
Iranian media also reported that Bayati and three other prisoners were initially transferred to a room known as “closed-door” due to accusations of involvement in a fight, and were later moved to a high-tension unit following the intervention of one of the prison’s deputy officials.
It has also been reported that after the prisoner announced his hunger strike and despite his explicit warnings, prison authorities not only ignored his warnings, but as a punitive measure, placed him in the hallway of Ward 9, a public passageway for inmates, without access to basic facilities.
However, Iranian media reported that the Afghan prisoner died after four days of hunger strike, during which no attention was given to him by the Iranian authorities.
Afghanistan, Iran and India to hold trilateral meeting on Chabahar port
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has announced that a trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Iran and India regarding the Chabahar Port will be held in the near future.
The acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi met with Alireza Bikdeli, the acting ambassador of Iran in Kabul, to discuss the upcoming trilateral meeting on Chabahar Port, the launch of the Farah–Mil 78 road project, investment in the Khaf–Herat railway line, and boosting trade via the Mahiroud route, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the ministry.
The two sides also discussed the imminent visit of Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade to Afghanistan and the convening of the seventh Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.
“During this meeting, the two sides discussed the visit of Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade to Afghanistan, the holding of the seventh Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, the preferential trade agreement between the two countries, increasing Afghan exports, enhancing the role and activity of the joint chamber of commerce, the formation of a joint investment committee, Iranian companies’ interest in the Abu Hanifa exhibition, organizing joint exhibitions, and industrial tours for Afghan companies in Iran, as well as the trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Iran, and India on Chabahar Port,” the statement read.
In the meeting, Bikdeli also expressed the interest of Iranian companies in participating in the Abu Hanifa exhibition and in hosting exhibitions for Afghan companies in Iran.
Meanwhile, Iran is currently one of Afghanistan’s key trade partners in the region, and trade relations between the two countries continue to grow stronger with each passing day.
MCC Chief: Afghan cadres sent to China for AI training
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) says the Director General of Chinese mining company MCC on Thursday met with Najibullah Hayat Haqqani, the acting minister of the ministry that a number of Afghan cadres were sent to China to receive training not only in the field of artificial intelligence but also to acquire skills in mining and management.
In this meeting, Hayat Haqqani said that Afghanistan is striving to make progress in cooperation with regional countries, particularly in the field of technology, and specifically in artificial intelligence.
Hayat Haqqani, referring to the growing importance of artificial intelligence globally, emphasized the effective use of this technology to improve services and facilitate affairs.
“In this meeting, discussions were held about telecommunications, technology, and technological advancements in the world, particularly artificial intelligence, which is currently being used increasingly around the globe,” said Enayatullah Alokozay, the spokesperson for MCIT.
Alokozay added that the Ministry of Communications is working to achieve significant accomplishments in the field of technology in Afghanistan through cooperation with neighboring and regional countries.
During the meeting, Hayat Haqqani also gave assurances regarding resolving communication issues in the Mes Aynak area in Logar and reiterated the ministry’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of Afghan cadres, especially in the field of artificial intelligence and to providing the necessary groundwork for the growth of technology in the country.
Ex-Afghan deputy speaker Qadeer back in Kenyan court for criminal case
Former deputy speaker of the Afghan parliament, Zahir Qadeer, on Thursday appeared in a court in Kenyan capital Nairobi on charges of drug and arms smuggling.
Qadeer was arrested in Nairobi about three weeks ago on charges of drug and arms smuggling and faces possible extradition to the United States.
A final decision is expected on May 13.
Qadeer’s lawyer has told the BBC that there were political motives behind his arrest, noting that he was an outspoken critic of the US policies in Afghanistan.
According to him, Qadeer had entered Kenya for business purposes and intended to return to Afghanistan.
He said that Qadeer should not be extradited to the United States.
