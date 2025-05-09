Mujahid: We will investigate Afghan prisoner’s death in Iran

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, responded to the death of an Afghan prisoner who had gone on a hunger strike in Iran’s Ghezel Hesar Prison, saying that the case is being pursued.

“We are concerned about the condition of Afghan prisoners in other countries, and we are following up on the case that occurred in Iran. It is regrettable. We are making our final efforts. Host countries must uphold all principles regarding migrants and treat prisoners properly,” said Mujahid.

The Afghan prisoner, identified as Nabi Bayati, died following a hunger strike in protest against the behavior of prison officials at Iran’s Ghezel Hesar Prison.

Iranian media reported that Nabi Bayati cited “discriminatory and degrading treatment by prison authorities” as the reason for his hunger strike.

According to reports, in recent days, the prisoner had gone on a hunger strike in protest against the decision of the authorities and their degrading behavior after being transferred to Unit One of the prison, which is considered one of the most overcrowded and tense sections of the facility.

Iranian media also reported that Bayati and three other prisoners were initially transferred to a room known as “closed-door” due to accusations of involvement in a fight, and were later moved to a high-tension unit following the intervention of one of the prison’s deputy officials.

It has also been reported that after the prisoner announced his hunger strike and despite his explicit warnings, prison authorities not only ignored his warnings, but as a punitive measure, placed him in the hallway of Ward 9, a public passageway for inmates, without access to basic facilities.

However, Iranian media reported that the Afghan prisoner died after four days of hunger strike, during which no attention was given to him by the Iranian authorities.