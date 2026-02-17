Saar
Saar: Activities of aid organizations in Afghanistan
Saar: Central Asian envoys’ meeting on Afghanistan
Saar: 37th anniversary of Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan
Saar: Discussion on close ties between Daesh and Pakistan
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s role in regional connectivity and trade
Saar6 hours ago
Latest News7 hours ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Latest News8 hours ago
Grateful to Afghans and Ulama for obeying the Islamic Emirate, says Hibatullah Akhundzada
Latest News9 hours ago
Kabul hosts coordination meeting to strengthen enforcement of IEA leader’s decrees
Business4 weeks ago
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
Sport3 weeks ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
Sport2 weeks ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Business4 weeks ago
Russia signals interest in expanding investment and trade ties with Afghanistan
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
Tahawol5 hours ago
Saar6 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s claim of Pakistan nurturing Daesh
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: 37th anniversary of Soviet exit from Afghanistan
