Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Moves toward unified policy on Afghanistan

Published

4 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Activities of aid organizations in Afghanistan

Published

1 day ago

on

February 17, 2026

By

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Central Asian envoys’ meeting on Afghanistan

Published

2 days ago

on

February 16, 2026

By

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: 37th anniversary of Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan

Published

3 days ago

on

February 15, 2026

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!