Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed

Published

1 hour ago

 on
(Last Updated On: October 27, 2022)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: UN running center for crisis affected women discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

October 25, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2022)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Reopening of foreign embassies in Kabul discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

October 24, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2022)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Afghan politicians’ return to Afghanistan discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

October 23, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2022)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!