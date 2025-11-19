Saar
Saar: Kabul delegation’s visit to India discussed
Saar
Saar: India-Russia dialogue on Afghanistan reviewed
Saar
Saar: Iran seeking to defuse Kabul-Islamabad tensions
Saar
Uzbekistan’s call for peace and stability in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 minutes ago
Tahawol: Moscow’s ease of Kabul-Islamabad tensions discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Kabul delegation’s visit to India discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA supreme leader: Ulama responsible for guiding people
Latest News6 hours ago
Afghanistan offers wide investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, and industry
Latest News7 hours ago
Afghanistan excluded from SCO summit, misses out on trade and security opportunities
Latest News2 weeks ago
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Latest News3 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Business5 days ago
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
International Sports4 weeks ago
India gains regional support in dispute over Asia Cup 2025 trophy
Tahawol3 minutes ago
Tahawol: Moscow’s ease of Kabul-Islamabad tensions discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Kabul delegation’s visit to India discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan in future India–Russia talks discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: India-Russia dialogue on Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts to resolve Kabul-Islamabad tensions
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Tashkent: Central Asian leaders say regional stability hinges on Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan Abdalyan beat Sri Lanka A by 3 wickets in Rising Stars Asia Cup opener
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan says it Is ready to receive Its nationals living in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Top Tajik officials arrive in Kabul for talks with Islamic Emirate
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan wins first-ever gold medal at Islamic Solidarity Games
-
Sport3 days ago
Four Afghan players retained by IPL franchises ahead of 2026 auction
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia offers to mediate Pakistan–Afghanistan tensions
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan and Tajikistan commit to expanding diplomatic and economic cooperation