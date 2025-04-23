Saar
Saar: Nations’ agreement on joint anti-terror efforts discussed
Saar: US appointment of Afghan-American for Afghan policy discussed
Saar: Kazakh deputy PM’s Kabul visit discussed
Saar: Russia accuses West of seeking to destabilize Afghanistan
Moscow’s move a ‘significant step toward recognizing Afghanistan’s political realities’, says Haqqani
Sport56 minutes ago
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi
Latest News4 hours ago
Special meeting will be held to launch Afghanistan–Russia joint commission, says Kabulov
Climate Change5 hours ago
Powerful earthquake of 6.2 magnitude shakes Istanbul
Business4 weeks ago
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
World4 weeks ago
Secretive Chinese network tries to lure fired US federal workers, research shows
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan eliminated from Asian Beach Soccer Championship
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan ships first consignment to Europe via Khaf-Herat railway
Climate Change4 weeks ago
UN and ICRC warn of serious water shortage in Afghanistan
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Inauguration of Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum discussed
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan, Pakistan FMs’ phone talks discussed
Saar2 days ago
Latest News5 days ago
Engagement and diplomacy key to solving Afghanistan’s challenges, says Ratwatte
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan qualify for U19 Cricket World Cup 2026
Regional4 days ago
Deadliest US strike in Yemen kills 74 at oil terminal, Houthis say
World3 days ago
Thousands of protesters rally against Trump across US
World4 days ago
Iran, US end nuclear talks in Rome, agree to meet next week
Latest News3 days ago
Polio vaccination campaign launched in Afghanistan
International Sports3 days ago
IPL 2025: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest IPL player
-
China invites various Afghan delegations to attend Shanghai forums