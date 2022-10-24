Tahawol
Tahawol: Anniversary of UN establishment discussed
(Last Updated On: October 24, 2022)
Tahawol: Afghanistan humanitarian situation discussed
(Last Updated On: October 23, 2022)
Tahawol: US’s emphasis on expansion of ties with IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: October 22, 2022)
Tahawol: Economic crisis in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 20, 2022)
Health3 hours ago
Two polio cases reported in Afghanistan this year: health ministry
Business3 hours ago
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
Science & Technology4 hours ago
230 pythons taken from Florida Everglades in annual contest
World4 weeks ago
Six Pakistan Army officers killed in Balochistan helicopter crash
World4 weeks ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US VP Harris visit
Business4 weeks ago
Samanagan almond farmers happy with this year’s yield
Business4 weeks ago
Mining of lead, coal and iron ore to start in Ghor soon: Officials
Kandahar4 weeks ago
Mass grave found in Kandahar; UN calls for investigation
Latest News4 days ago
Missouri senator calls for select committee to probe US withdrawal
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan man threatens to sue Guardian over ‘fake news’
COVID-195 days ago
WHO says COVID-19 is still a global health emergency
Business2 days ago
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
World4 days ago
Liz Truss quits as UK prime minister after just 45 days in office
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Gurbaz expected to be fit for team’s opener against England
-
Russian attacks on Ukraine infrastructure are war crimes: EU’s von der Leyen
Kandahar4 days ago
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar