Conflict with Pakistan deepens challenges for Afghan women, report finds

A new Gender Alert by humanitarian partners, including the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, highlights the growing impact of recent Afghanistan–Pakistan hostilities on women and girls across the country.

The report, developed by the Operational Gender Coordination Group with input from women’s organisations and aid workers, draws on field assessments conducted amid ongoing security constraints. It finds that cross-border airstrikes and clashes since late February have affected at least ten provinces, including Kabul, Khost and Nangarhar.

Women and girls account for more than half of those affected — part of an estimated 90,000 people impacted overall. Many families, including those previously displaced by the 2025 earthquake, have faced renewed displacement and economic strain.

Loss of income has emerged as a key concern, with many women reporting difficulties sustaining livelihoods due to insecurity and limited access to markets and supplies. Women also identified food, shelter and healthcare as priority needs, alongside concerns around safety and dignity.

Access to essential services has become more challenging in some areas. Assessments indicate that women face barriers to healthcare due to movement constraints, limited availability of female staff and logistical challenges. Humanitarian access is also uneven, with some communities reporting difficulties in receiving aid.

Food insecurity is increasing, with households adopting coping strategies such as reducing food intake. At the same time, concerns about safety have led many women to limit movement, affecting access to services, markets and daily activities.

The report also notes growing psychosocial stress, with women describing heightened anxiety and uncertainty amid the ongoing situation. Access to mental health support remains limited, particularly in affected and remote areas.

Humanitarian agencies are calling for continued support to ensure women and girls can access assistance, including targeted aid, improved service delivery and greater inclusion of women in response efforts.

The findings underline the importance of sustained humanitarian engagement to address the evolving needs of communities affected by the conflict.