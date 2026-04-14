Regional security talks focus on Afghanistan border risks

The Red Cross Society of China has provided $100,000 in cash assistance to the Afghan Red Crescent Society to support families affected by recent flooding in Afghanistan.

The contribution was formally handed over in a ceremony attended by Bao Xuhui, who presented the funds to Shahabuddin Delawar.

Speaking at the event, Delawar expressed appreciation for the continued support from China and its people, noting that such assistance has been vital during times of crisis. He said the funds would be distributed in a transparent and equitable manner to those most in need.

Bao reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Afghanistan, describing the donation as part of broader efforts to strengthen humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. He added that Beijing would continue to assist the Afghan people in the future.

Afghanistan has faced a series of devastating floods in recent months, compounding an already severe humanitarian crisis driven by economic instability, drought, and limited infrastructure.

Seasonal heavy rains—particularly during late winter and early spring—have triggered flash floods across several provinces, including low-lying and rural areas where drainage systems are weak or non-existent.

Provinces in the north, northeast, and parts of central Afghanistan have been among the hardest hit, with entire villages affected by sudden surges of water.

According to humanitarian agencies such as the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, floods have destroyed homes, farmland, and critical infrastructure, leaving thousands of families displaced. Many communities rely on agriculture for survival, and the loss of crops and livestock has deepened food insecurity in already vulnerable regions.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society has been actively involved in emergency response efforts, providing shelter, food, and medical assistance to affected populations. However, aid agencies warn that resources remain limited, and access to remote areas continues to pose challenges.

Afghanistan is particularly prone to natural disasters due to a combination of factors, including mountainous terrain, deforestation, and the impacts of climate change. Rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns have increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, including both droughts and floods.

These recurring disasters have placed additional strain on communities already struggling with poverty and limited access to basic services.

Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly called for increased international support to help Afghanistan strengthen disaster preparedness and response capacity, as well as to provide immediate relief to those affected.