IEA slams UN sanctions as ‘unreasonable’ after update to listings

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has sharply criticized the United Nations’ sanctions regime following the latest update to listings targeting senior leaders, calling the measures “unreasonable and ineffective.”

Speaking in response to the move, Islamic Emirate spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the continued use of sanctions reflects a failure of policy and analysis. He argued that repeating such measures “lacks logic” and suggests that international bodies have not properly assessed their impact.

Mujahid said the move ultimately harms ordinary Afghans rather than decision-makers, warning that restrictions placed on individuals extend to government institutions and broader society. “These actions undermine the rights of the people,” he said, adding that there is no clear or justified basis for maintaining or expanding the measures.

He also described the sanctions as a tool of political pressure, claiming decisions are made without meaningful consultation with Afghan authorities and lack transparency.

The comments came after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) announced updates to its sanctions list as part of ongoing enforcement efforts. The council’s 1988 Sanctions Committee confirmed revisions to identifying details for four senior IEA officials: Mohammad Hassan Akhund, Abdul Ghani Baradar, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Hedayatullah Badri.

The changes do not impose new sanctions but update aliases and personal information to improve enforcement of existing measures, including asset freezes, travel bans, and arms embargoes.

For example, Mohammad Hassan Akhund is also listed under “Mullah Haji,” while Hedayatullah Badri is identified as “Gul Agha Ishaqzai,” names associated with their previous roles.

UN officials say such updates are necessary to maintain the accuracy of the consolidated sanctions list used globally by governments and financial institutions.

The revisions follow a broader review last month covering 22 IEA figures, reaffirming their designation under the sanctions regime. More than 30 individuals remain listed, including Sirajuddin Haqqani, Abdul Salam Hanafi, and Abdul Haq Wasiq.

However, Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada continues to be absent from the list, despite repeated updates.

The sanctions framework – maintained under UN authority and binding on all member states – has recently been extended for another year, ensuring continued monitoring of IEA-linked individuals and entities.

While largely procedural, the latest update highlights ongoing international pressure on the IEA leadership, even as the group seeks greater diplomatic engagement.

It also comes amid scrutiny over foreign travel by sanctioned officials, including Abdul Ghani Baradar and Amir Khan Muttaqi, raising questions about enforcement of the restrictions.