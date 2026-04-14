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Pakistan urged to halt deportation of Afghan refugees as concerns mount
Refugees International estimates that more than 1.3 million Afghans became undocumented after PoR cards stopped being renewed in 2025, while nearly two million now face the risk of removal.
A leading international advocacy group has called on Pakistan to immediately suspend the forced deportation of Afghan refugees, warning that the policy is placing thousands at serious risk amid worsening conditions in Afghanistan.
In a statement, Refugees International said Pakistan has intensified mass deportations in recent weeks, describing the move as both unlawful and dangerous.
According to the group, more than 146,000 Afghans have been deported so far in 2026, following over one million forced returns in 2025. The pace of deportations has accelerated since the reopening of the Torkham border crossing on March 31.
The expulsions are part of Pakistan’s “Illegal Foreigners’ Repatriation Plan,” launched in October 2023. Rights advocates argue that the policy fails to account for the severe risks facing returnees, particularly women, journalists, and former civil society workers, many of whom could face arrest, persecution, or worse upon return.
“Afghans being forced back are not just migrants—they are people who may face immediate danger,” the statement said, citing cases of arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan.
The situation is further complicated by legal uncertainty surrounding Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Millions have lived in the country for decades, including those holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards or Afghan Citizen Cards. However, the suspension of PoR renewals and visa extensions has left large numbers without legal status, exposing them to deportation.
Refugees International estimates that more than 1.3 million Afghans became undocumented after PoR cards stopped being renewed in 2025, while nearly two million now face the risk of removal.
Rights groups say the deportations may violate the principle of non-refoulement, a cornerstone of international law that prohibits returning individuals to countries where they face serious threats to their lives or freedom.
They also warned that the expulsions could be linked to broader tensions between Pakistan and Afghan authorities, urging that refugees should not be used as leverage in political disputes.
Refugees International called on Pakistan to immediately halt forced deportations and restore legal protections for Afghan nationals, including the renewal of residency documents and visas.
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China Red Cross donates $100,000 to support flood victims in Afghanistan
Provinces in the north, northeast, and parts of central Afghanistan have been among the hardest hit, with entire villages affected by sudden surges of water.
The Red Cross Society of China has provided $100,000 in cash assistance to the Afghan Red Crescent Society to support families affected by recent flooding in Afghanistan.
The contribution was formally handed over in a ceremony attended by Bao Xuhui, who presented the funds to Shahabuddin Delawar.
Speaking at the event, Delawar expressed appreciation for the continued support from China and its people, noting that such assistance has been vital during times of crisis. He said the funds would be distributed in a transparent and equitable manner to those most in need.
Bao reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Afghanistan, describing the donation as part of broader efforts to strengthen humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. He added that Beijing would continue to assist the Afghan people in the future.
Afghanistan has faced a series of devastating floods in recent months, compounding an already severe humanitarian crisis driven by economic instability, drought, and limited infrastructure.
Seasonal heavy rains—particularly during late winter and early spring—have triggered flash floods across several provinces, including low-lying and rural areas where drainage systems are weak or non-existent.
Provinces in the north, northeast, and parts of central Afghanistan have been among the hardest hit, with entire villages affected by sudden surges of water.
According to humanitarian agencies such as the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, floods have destroyed homes, farmland, and critical infrastructure, leaving thousands of families displaced. Many communities rely on agriculture for survival, and the loss of crops and livestock has deepened food insecurity in already vulnerable regions.
The Afghan Red Crescent Society has been actively involved in emergency response efforts, providing shelter, food, and medical assistance to affected populations. However, aid agencies warn that resources remain limited, and access to remote areas continues to pose challenges.
Afghanistan is particularly prone to natural disasters due to a combination of factors, including mountainous terrain, deforestation, and the impacts of climate change. Rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns have increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, including both droughts and floods.
These recurring disasters have placed additional strain on communities already struggling with poverty and limited access to basic services.
Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly called for increased international support to help Afghanistan strengthen disaster preparedness and response capacity, as well as to provide immediate relief to those affected.
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Mass funeral held for victims of deadly Herat attack
Officials confirmed that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack, and investigations remain ongoing.
Thousands of mourners gathered in western Afghanistan on Tuesday for the funeral of victims killed in a deadly attack in Herat province, as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.
Local officials said the attack took place on Friday afternoon in Deh Miri village, located in Injil district, when four armed men on motorcycles opened fire on civilians.
At least 11 people were killed and another 11 wounded, with two of the injured reported to be in critical condition.
The victims were laid to rest under tight security, with large crowds attending the funeral to pay their respects.
Funeral participants strongly condemned the attack, chanting slogans and urging authorities to strengthen security measures and bring those responsible to justice.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Officials confirmed that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack, and investigations remain ongoing.
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IEA slams UN sanctions as ‘unreasonable’ after update to listings
Speaking in response to the move, Islamic Emirate spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the continued use of sanctions reflects a failure of policy and analysis.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has sharply criticized the United Nations’ sanctions regime following the latest update to listings targeting senior leaders, calling the measures “unreasonable and ineffective.”
Speaking in response to the move, Islamic Emirate spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the continued use of sanctions reflects a failure of policy and analysis. He argued that repeating such measures “lacks logic” and suggests that international bodies have not properly assessed their impact.
Mujahid said the move ultimately harms ordinary Afghans rather than decision-makers, warning that restrictions placed on individuals extend to government institutions and broader society. “These actions undermine the rights of the people,” he said, adding that there is no clear or justified basis for maintaining or expanding the measures.
He also described the sanctions as a tool of political pressure, claiming decisions are made without meaningful consultation with Afghan authorities and lack transparency.
The comments came after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) announced updates to its sanctions list as part of ongoing enforcement efforts. The council’s 1988 Sanctions Committee confirmed revisions to identifying details for four senior IEA officials: Mohammad Hassan Akhund, Abdul Ghani Baradar, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Hedayatullah Badri.
The changes do not impose new sanctions but update aliases and personal information to improve enforcement of existing measures, including asset freezes, travel bans, and arms embargoes.
For example, Mohammad Hassan Akhund is also listed under “Mullah Haji,” while Hedayatullah Badri is identified as “Gul Agha Ishaqzai,” names associated with their previous roles.
UN officials say such updates are necessary to maintain the accuracy of the consolidated sanctions list used globally by governments and financial institutions.
The revisions follow a broader review last month covering 22 IEA figures, reaffirming their designation under the sanctions regime. More than 30 individuals remain listed, including Sirajuddin Haqqani, Abdul Salam Hanafi, and Abdul Haq Wasiq.
However, Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada continues to be absent from the list, despite repeated updates.
The sanctions framework – maintained under UN authority and binding on all member states – has recently been extended for another year, ensuring continued monitoring of IEA-linked individuals and entities.
While largely procedural, the latest update highlights ongoing international pressure on the IEA leadership, even as the group seeks greater diplomatic engagement.
It also comes amid scrutiny over foreign travel by sanctioned officials, including Abdul Ghani Baradar and Amir Khan Muttaqi, raising questions about enforcement of the restrictions.
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