Pakistan urged to halt deportation of Afghan refugees as concerns mount

A leading international advocacy group has called on Pakistan to immediately suspend the forced deportation of Afghan refugees, warning that the policy is placing thousands at serious risk amid worsening conditions in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Refugees International said Pakistan has intensified mass deportations in recent weeks, describing the move as both unlawful and dangerous.

According to the group, more than 146,000 Afghans have been deported so far in 2026, following over one million forced returns in 2025. The pace of deportations has accelerated since the reopening of the Torkham border crossing on March 31.

The expulsions are part of Pakistan’s “Illegal Foreigners’ Repatriation Plan,” launched in October 2023. Rights advocates argue that the policy fails to account for the severe risks facing returnees, particularly women, journalists, and former civil society workers, many of whom could face arrest, persecution, or worse upon return.

“Afghans being forced back are not just migrants—they are people who may face immediate danger,” the statement said, citing cases of arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan.

The situation is further complicated by legal uncertainty surrounding Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Millions have lived in the country for decades, including those holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards or Afghan Citizen Cards. However, the suspension of PoR renewals and visa extensions has left large numbers without legal status, exposing them to deportation.

Refugees International estimates that more than 1.3 million Afghans became undocumented after PoR cards stopped being renewed in 2025, while nearly two million now face the risk of removal.

Rights groups say the deportations may violate the principle of non-refoulement, a cornerstone of international law that prohibits returning individuals to countries where they face serious threats to their lives or freedom.

They also warned that the expulsions could be linked to broader tensions between Pakistan and Afghan authorities, urging that refugees should not be used as leverage in political disputes.

Refugees International called on Pakistan to immediately halt forced deportations and restore legal protections for Afghan nationals, including the renewal of residency documents and visas.