Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Kabul’s trilateral meeting with China and Pakistan discussed

Published

51 minutes ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Discussion on 106 years of Afghanistan’s Independence

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 20, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Challenges of mass returns to Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

August 18, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Marking four years of Islamic Emirate rule discussed

Published

5 days ago

on

August 15, 2025

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!