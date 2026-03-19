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Tahawol: Temporary ceasefire draws broad support

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Tahawol: Global reactions to Pakistan’s recent attacks discussed

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March 18, 2026

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Tahawol: Pakistan’s new attacks on Kabul hospital discussed

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March 17, 2026

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Tahawol: China’s efforts for Afghanistan-Pakistan talks

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March 15, 2026

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