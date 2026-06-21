Turkish report uncovers ISIS-K media unit in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Turkish media outlet Kısa Dalga has published new details about Ahmet Kazancı, a Turkish citizen who was recently detained on charges of involvement with the ISIS-K in Pakistan.

Kazanci, who joined ISIS-K in 2024, told investigators that he traveled illegally through Iran before reaching Pakistan and joining the group’s media wing in Balochistan.

Kazancı, who used the aliases Abu Ubeyde and Abu Ibrahim, reportedly became radicalized in Konya before leaving Turkey. In testimony to Turkish authorities, he said he was not assigned to combat duties and instead volunteered to work in a media office that produced Turkish-language propaganda materials for ISIS-K.

The report identifies Balochistan as a key area of ISIS-K activity. Areas including Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Bolan and Sibi have been mentioned news reports in connection with ISIS-K camps and infrastructure.

According to Kısa Dalga, Kazancı stated that he prepared Turkish-language posters and propaganda content while working in a media unit located in the mountainous regions of Balochistan.

The report also highlights the case of Özgür Altun, known as Abu Yasir al-Turki, who was arrested last year in a joint operation conducted by Turkish and Pakistani intelligence agencies near the Durand Line. Security sources cited by the publication described Altun as a key figure involved in ISIS-K’s Turkish-language propaganda efforts, recruitment activities and the facilitation of travel routes into the region.

Kazancı told investigators that he never met Altun in person and communicated only through the messaging application Telegram.

According to his testimony, Kazancı eventually decided to leave the organization after struggling to adapt to life in the region. He told investigators that he missed his family and planned to return to Turkey through Iran.

The report states that Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) tracked Kazancı while he was moving through the mountainous areas of Balochistan and later transferred him to Turkey, where he was arrested and imprisoned following court proceedings.