400 killed, hundreds wounded in Pakistan airstrike on Kabul hospital

Afghan authorities say at least 400 people were killed and around 250 others injured after Pakistani military regime struck a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul on Monday night, marking a major escalation in tensions between the two neighboring countries.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the government, said that the airstrike hit Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction.

“As a result of the attack, large sections of the hospital have been destroyed, and there are serious concerns about a high number of casualties. Unfortunately, the death toll has so far reached 400, while around 250 others have been reported injured,” Fitrat said on X.

Rescue teams were at the scene working to control the fire and recover the victims, he added.

The incident comes amid intensifying conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which has escalated in recent months.